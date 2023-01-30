Natasha Robinson opens up to PEOPLE about taking Ozempic due to her insulin resistance and high glucose levels Natasha Robinson has long struggled with high glucose, insulin and A1C levels, which made her gain weight and become extremely fatigued. For several years, the 37-year-old from Dallas was taking diabetes drug metformin but saw no progress. So as someone who works in higher education and has in-laws who are pharmacists, Robinson took matters into her own hands and did research for better alternatives. She ultimately came across Ozempic and suggested it to her...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO