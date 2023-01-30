Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges Days Before Super Bowl
Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 in Cambridge, Ohio Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, just 10 days before his team is set to compete in the Super Bowl. The charges against Sills, 25, stem from an incident with a woman on Dec. 5, 2019, in Guernsey County, Ohio, according to the indictment. According to prosecutors, Sills "purposely compelled" the victim to "submit by force or threat of force" to sexual conduct. The charges are for felony rape...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
Philadelphia Eagles Coach Stops Press Conference to Tell His Kids to Behave: Watch
Nick Sirianni was joined by his three children at a press conference on Monday and things didn't go quite as expected for the Super Bowl-bound head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles Nick Sirianni may be going to the Super Bowl, but that doesn't save him from same struggles as other parents. The Philadelphia Eagles, 41, head coach was on dad duty while talking to the press on Monday, joined by sons Miles, 2, and Jacob, 7, and daughter Taylor, 5. The three children seemed a little restless as they...
Robert Kraft Plans to Get Tom Brady to Play for the Patriots: 'Will Do Everything in Our Power'
Rober Kraft is determined to get Tom Brady back to New England. Speaking with CNN This Morning's Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow on Thursday, the Patriots owner conferenced in via video to discuss his NFL team's former star quarterback after Brady retired for the second time on Wednesday. Brady's announcement,...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'
"Jalen and I text throughout the season," the two-time Super Bowl winner revealed to PEOPLE Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is preparing for his first Super Bowl and has received advice from an NFL legend — Peyton Manning. "Jalen and I text throughout the season," the two-time Super Bowl winner tells PEOPLE. Manning says he even sent the 24-year-old Eagles quarterback a congratulatory text after Philadelphia defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship last month. Now that Hurts, who Manning calls "a durable, great contender," is headed to his first Super...
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'
"I'm glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now," Patrick Mahomes told USA Today ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are excited to make history when they become the first Black quarterbacks to meet in a Super Bowl. While Black quarterbacks have played in and won Super Bowls, no other has featured a pair of Black starting quarterbacks. Hurts, whose appearance in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona will be his...
Gisele Bündchen 'Sincerely Happy' for Tom Brady but 'Moved on with Her Life Quite a While Ago': Sources
Bündchen "is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them," a source tells PEOPLE Gisele Bündchen is happy for her ex-husband Tom Brady amid his retirement announcement, sources tell PEOPLE. A insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Tom in whatever he does. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source says. The insider adds that...
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Jason discussed playing against Mahomes and his brother Travis during a morning show appearance on Thursday Jason Kelce recognizes greatness when he sees it. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles center spoke with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team to discuss the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl and how his mom feels having him and his brother, Travis Kelce, competing in the game for different teams. Jason and the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and during the interview, he admitted the Chiefs are a "good team." "[Mahomes] is going to...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0