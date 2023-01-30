Read full article on original website
Register Now: 2023 Outer Banks Senior Games
Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny
The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
Dare County Land Transfers
Nolfi Thomas from Andrzejewski Jason/013794000—Lot 163 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$858,000/Improved Residential. Turek Faith Marie from Turek Eve T/019963000—Lot 77 Sec N Col Harbour/$165,000/Family Deed. London Robert F Sr from Stovall John R/020225000—Lot 63 Sec Q Col Harbour/$85,000/Vacant Residential. Duck. Hala-Mark LLC from Truitt Andrea Bosnich Ttee/010219035—Lot 35...
Pea Island Preservation Society Announces Three Events to Celebrate Black History
We are excited to begin the month of February by announcing three events to celebrate black history!. – “A Checkered Past,” a display of paintings, photographs, and more about the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers. The history of Etheridge and the historic Pea Island lifesaving station will be displayed in the Vault Gallery at Dare Arts on February 3-25th. Please note, on the evening of February 3rd, PIPSI Board Members and descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers will be in the Vault Gallery from 6-8pm to share stories and answer questions.
Manteo Planning and Zoning Board approves permit for new health center
The planned federally qualified health center in Manteo moved closer to reality when the Manteo Special Planning and Zoning Board approved a change of use permit on Jan. 31 to allow the facility to operate at 402 Budleigh Street. The impetus for the project stems from what has been described as a healthcare crisis brought on by a shortage of health care providers on the Outer Banks.
Dare County Schools Music Students Receive High Honors in Regional Competitions
Several high school music students in Dare County recently earned high honors in regional band and symphony orchestras. These students will perform with other top high school musicians from eastern NC at East Carolina University (ECU) this month. After competing against hundreds of students across eastern NC in January, six...
Kitty Hawk Police Chief Johnson retires on Feb. 1, search on for successor
As of today, Feb. 1, Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring from that post and the town is conducting a search for his successor. Back in October, Kitty Hawk broke ground on a new police station at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. Here is...
Bryan Cultural Series brings three classic movies to the big screen
Three films and three genres as the Bryan Cultural Film Series brings three classic movies to the big screen. The Philadelphia Story, the Red Shoes and the Magnificent Seven are three movies that should be in every movie lover’s history of great movies. Taking a deep dive into why...
