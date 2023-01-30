We are excited to begin the month of February by announcing three events to celebrate black history!. – “A Checkered Past,” a display of paintings, photographs, and more about the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers. The history of Etheridge and the historic Pea Island lifesaving station will be displayed in the Vault Gallery at Dare Arts on February 3-25th. Please note, on the evening of February 3rd, PIPSI Board Members and descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers will be in the Vault Gallery from 6-8pm to share stories and answer questions.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO