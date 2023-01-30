ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Register Now: 2023 Outer Banks Senior Games

Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Nolfi Thomas from Andrzejewski Jason/013794000—Lot 163 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$858,000/Improved Residential. Turek Faith Marie from Turek Eve T/019963000—Lot 77 Sec N Col Harbour/$165,000/Family Deed. London Robert F Sr from Stovall John R/020225000—Lot 63 Sec Q Col Harbour/$85,000/Vacant Residential. Duck. Hala-Mark LLC from Truitt Andrea Bosnich Ttee/010219035—Lot 35...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Pea Island Preservation Society Announces Three Events to Celebrate Black History

We are excited to begin the month of February by announcing three events to celebrate black history!. – “A Checkered Past,” a display of paintings, photographs, and more about the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers. The history of Etheridge and the historic Pea Island lifesaving station will be displayed in the Vault Gallery at Dare Arts on February 3-25th. Please note, on the evening of February 3rd, PIPSI Board Members and descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers will be in the Vault Gallery from 6-8pm to share stories and answer questions.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo Planning and Zoning Board approves permit for new health center

The planned federally qualified health center in Manteo moved closer to reality when the Manteo Special Planning and Zoning Board approved a change of use permit on Jan. 31 to allow the facility to operate at 402 Budleigh Street. The impetus for the project stems from what has been described as a healthcare crisis brought on by a shortage of health care providers on the Outer Banks.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Schools Music Students Receive High Honors in Regional Competitions

Several high school music students in Dare County recently earned high honors in regional band and symphony orchestras. These students will perform with other top high school musicians from eastern NC at East Carolina University (ECU) this month. After competing against hundreds of students across eastern NC in January, six...

Comments / 0

Community Policy