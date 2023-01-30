Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to more than 6 years in prison
Julian Khater of New Jersey was sentenced to more than six years in prison for assaulting several Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Tri-City Herald
Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say
A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported. Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Denver teenager charged as adult for allegedly murdering 16-year-old girl: district attorney
A Denver, Colorado teenager will be tried as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl on Jan. 11, 2023, according to the district attorney.
Florida police arrest homeless man suspected of raping 80-year-old cancer patient
Police in Ocala, Florida, arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on Friday morning following a 33-hour search for the individual they believe raped an 80-year-old cancer patient.
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires.
Clue Left at Idaho Murders May Be Clever Move by Bryan Kohberger: Professor
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
