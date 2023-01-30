Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold. As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.

3 DAYS AGO