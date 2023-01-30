Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
country1037fm.com
Luke Bryan Announces 2023 ‘Country On Tour’
Luke Bryan has announced his 2023 “Country On Tour” with several opening acts, including Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, and Jackson Dean, plus Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Luke said in a press release, “Artists get into the business to make...
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Is Luke Bryan still a judge on ‘American Idol’?
Will Luke Bryan be on “American Idol” 2023? Is Luke Bryan returning to “American Idol”? Who are the judges on “American Idol” 2023?
shorelocalnews.com
Jimmie Allen & The Cadillac Three Join The 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup
Wildwood Beach, NJ – February 3, 2023 – The Northeast’s largest outdoor country music fest, in conjunction with Southern Entertainment, is proud to announce American country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen and the band, The Cadillac Three, as performing artists at this year’s Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) taking place on the beach in Wildwood, NJ Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18. Jimmie Allen and The Cadillac Three join headliners Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, along with country artists Parker McCollum, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and 40+ of country’s hottest artists on the Miller Lite Main Stage.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Elle King Talks About the Time Miranda Lambert Had to Babysit Her When She Was Drunk
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
New York Post
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are touring in 2023. Here’s what to know
The year’s most anticipated bluegrass tour is finally here. Led Zeppelin frontman turned sensitive singer-songwriter Robert Plant is teaming up once again with accomplished vocalist Alison Krauss for their second “Raising The Roof Tour” in as many years. This time around, the duo, which released their critically-acclaimed...
Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’
The Country Music Association revealed the recipients of the 13th annual CMA Triple Play Awards. The awards honor songwriters who... The post Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’ appeared first on Outsider.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Shania Twain, The Smashing Pumpkins, Ellie Goulding and more
Press play for the latest from Morgan Wallen, RAYE, Shania Twain, SYML, The Smashing Pumpkins, MOD SUN, Ellie Goulding, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Elle King's 'Come Get Your Wife': A Song-By-Song Guide to the Singer's Debut Country Record
Elle King is making her official introduction to country fans with her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife, released on Friday, Jan. 27. Although the project marks her first full album in the genre, the relative country newcomer sounds perfectly at home singing songs that showcase her unique style.
CMT
Elle King Recounts Her Journey From Her Rural Ohio Roots Through New York City to the Heart of Country Music
Elle King grew up in southern Ohio, eating ketchup, baloney, and cheese sandwiches. Her grandfather was a railroad conductor in a coal mining town, and her brother had worked at all the factories within a 40-mile radius. "You either work in factories, you join the military, or you get pregnant...
Dierks Bentley Teases New Song With Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots”
Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold. As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.
Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule
Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.
