Syracuse, NY

country1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Announces 2023 ‘Country On Tour’

Luke Bryan has announced his 2023 “Country On Tour” with several opening acts, including Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, and Jackson Dean, plus Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Luke said in a press release, “Artists get into the business to make...
The Daily Telegram

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
MICHIGAN STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Jimmie Allen & The Cadillac Three Join The 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

Wildwood Beach, NJ – February 3, 2023 – The Northeast’s largest outdoor country music fest, in conjunction with Southern Entertainment, is proud to announce American country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen and the band, The Cadillac Three, as performing artists at this year’s Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) taking place on the beach in Wildwood, NJ Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18. Jimmie Allen and The Cadillac Three join headliners Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, along with country artists Parker McCollum, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and 40+ of country’s hottest artists on the Miller Lite Main Stage.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Q 105.7

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New York Post

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are touring in 2023. Here’s what to know

The year’s most anticipated bluegrass tour is finally here. Led Zeppelin frontman turned sensitive singer-songwriter Robert Plant is teaming up once again with accomplished vocalist Alison Krauss for their second “Raising The Roof Tour” in as many years. This time around, the duo, which released their critically-acclaimed...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Teases New Song With Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots”

Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold.  As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.
American Songwriter

Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule

Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.

