Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: LSU Softball Players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just about time for LSU softball, as head coach Beth Torina and the Tigers begin the 2023 season on February 10 against New Mexico at Tiger Park. After a series of runs to the College World Series and Super Regional play, the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pair of LSU corners to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former LSU cornerbacks are expected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 1. Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner will be on opposite sidelines on Thursday nights game. Bernard-Converse will be wearing No. 6 for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern releases 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern has released its 2023 football schedule as head coach Eric Dooley prepares for his second season leading the Jaguars. The Southern University football team under the direction of 2nd year Head Coach Eric Dooley announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday during National Signing Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

