FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
WJLA
Sweet Trip to the Fairfax Chocolate Lovers Festival
Good Morning Washington's Brian Van de Graaff takes us to the annual Chocolate Lovers Festival in Fairfax. The three-day festival held on the first full weekend of February, features activities for all to enjoy. Festival Hours: Friday, February 3 from 6pm - 8pm, Saturday, February 4 from 10am-4pm, and Sunday,...
WJLA
McDonald’s celebrates Black History Month by promoting black excellence!
Craig B. Welburn, President of the local McDonald’s owner operator’s association representing Washington D.C., Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore, joins Good Morning Washington to discuss supporting students at HBCU’s with one million dollars in scholarships. Visit @mcdonaldsdmv to learn more about the scholarship and their black history month spotlight on grassroots organizations in the community.
WJLA
NMAAHC to host kids event celebrating Encanto's Antonio for Black History Month
WASHINGTON (7News) — Throughout Black History Month, the National Museum Of African American History And Culture will be hosting events for kids six and up where they can hear from people with careers as veterinarians, chefs and ice skaters. An event on Saturday is celebrating professionals with jobs similar...
WJLA
Fairfax County elementary school celebrates 'Woodchuck Day' instead of Groundhog Day
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Groundhog Day is recognized nationwide but for one Fairfax County elementary school, Feb. 2, is known as "Woodchuck Day." Students at Weyanoke Elementary School in Alexandria, Va. were greeted by the school's mascot, who is a woodchuck, when they got off the bus coming to school.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
WJLA
Meet 9-Year-Old Fashion Mogul in the Making, Gabby.
9-year-old Designer, Author, and Athlete Gabby Loftin stops by Good Morning Washington to help us kick off Black History Month. @gabbysworlddesign or email her at gabbysworlddesigns@gmail.com.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
WJLA
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before, Downtown Largo into L’Enfant Plaza. On this Wednesday morning ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at...
Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
WJLA
Crazy video: FCPD body cam shows deer barely make it across busy highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department posted a scary video on Friday of a deer running across a busy highway trying to avoid cars. In the video, police look to be trying to catch the deer to bring it to a safer place but that's when it decided to run full speed into oncoming traffic.
WJLA
Md. mother suffered heart attack at son's PTA meeting, sounds alarm on unusual symptom
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland woman is sounding the alarm for other women after she suffered a recent heart attack that she said changed her life. Friday, Donnese Tyler continued her cardiac rehab on the treadmill. However, just four months ago, that wouldn’t have been possible if she ignored the warning signs of a heart attack.
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
WJLA
After losing daughter to the flu, Falls Church family runs non-profit to raise awareness
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — We are in the thick of flu season and a Falls Church, Virginia family has turned a heartbreaking tragedy into a fight against the flu and misconceptions about vaccinations. Doris and Gary Stein lost their four-year-old daughter Jessica when she and her younger brother...
Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police
A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say. Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
WJLA
DC schools rent Audi Field, buys manure with federal COVID-19 relief money | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — Manure, a birdbath, picnic tables, sports equipment and a soccer stadium rental are among the items D.C. Public School (DCPS) leaders bought using federal COVID-19 relief money. The DCPS account records show $907,367 spent on "outdoor learning supplies” including roughly 5,000 metal tables. Expenses of $230,886...
