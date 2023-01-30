ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Sweet Trip to the Fairfax Chocolate Lovers Festival

Good Morning Washington's Brian Van de Graaff takes us to the annual Chocolate Lovers Festival in Fairfax. The three-day festival held on the first full weekend of February, features activities for all to enjoy. Festival Hours: Friday, February 3 from 6pm - 8pm, Saturday, February 4 from 10am-4pm, and Sunday,...
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

McDonald’s celebrates Black History Month by promoting black excellence!

Craig B. Welburn, President of the local McDonald’s owner operator’s association representing Washington D.C., Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore, joins Good Morning Washington to discuss supporting students at HBCU’s with one million dollars in scholarships. Visit @mcdonaldsdmv to learn more about the scholarship and their black history month spotlight on grassroots organizations in the community.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

