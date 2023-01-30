Iranian Journalist Calls For Biden Meeting On Islamic Republic Policy After Assassination Attempt: ‘They Negotiate with the Same Murderers’

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO