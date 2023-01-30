Iranian Journalist Calls For Biden Meeting On Islamic Republic Policy After Assassination Attempt: ‘They Negotiate with the Same Murderers’

Read full article on original website
WH Counsel Spox Dodges Question About Biden Family Members Having Access to Classified Documents
Ian Sams, spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, addressed an FBI search of one of President Joe Biden’s residences for more classified materials, though he could offer little concrete about the ongoing probe. Authorities already found classified materials in Biden’s possession from his days as vice president....
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden
Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
White House Reporter Cites Tyre Nichols Killing to Ask Biden Spox Jean-Pierre: ‘Is The United States A Racist Society?’
Voice of America White House correspondent Anita Powell cited the killing of Tyre Nichols to ask White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “Is the United States a racist society?”. At a White House briefing Wednesday, as Vice President Kamala Harris attended and spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols,...
Mark Esper Declares On CNN He’d Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Montana, Shocked By Biden’s Tolerance of ‘Brazen Act’
Mark Esper gave CNN a glimpse at the potential response Donald Trump’s administration would have had to the balloon hovering in Montana airspace reportedly belonging to the Chinese government, and it sounds a tad different than the response from President Joe Biden’s White House. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan...
‘Do I Take Any Blame For Inflation? No!’ Biden Snaps Back At Reporter After Victory Lap On ‘Strikingly Good’ Jobs News
After a brief victory dance over a blockbuster jobs report, President Joe Biden answered abruptly when a reporter asked him “do you take any blame for inflation?”. Friday morning saw the release of a new jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed 517,000 jobs added, nearly tripling expectations and sending the business press into a stunned frenzy.
‘Not a Joke’: Biden Swears at Prayer Breakfast That He and McCarthy Had a ‘Good Meeting’ and Will Be ‘Treating Each Other With Respect’
President Joe Biden called for a return to respectful dialog and debate in Washington, DC in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. Biden referenced what he called a “good meeting” in the Oval Office with Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, during which they discussed the political fight over the debt ceiling, which has seen debate rage between the parties.
‘This is a Phony Scandal’: Geraldo Rivera Battles Hannity On Biden Classified Docs Story
Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity went head-to-head over the significance of classified documents found at homes and offices belonging to President Joe Biden. The exchange took place on the Wednesday night edition of Hannity on Fox News. Both Rivera and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller were a part of the segment.
House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’
Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
‘Phony, Fake, and Fraudulent!’ Hakeem Jeffries Takes Anti-Socialism Resolution VERY Personally at Fiery Presser
New York Democrat and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday brutally trashed a Republican resolution condemning the “horrors of socialism” brought by Cuban-American Florida Republican Rep. María Salazar as “fraudulent” and “cover” for extremism. The resolution passed Thursday in a bipartisan...
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Put Fox News on Notice, Demand Retractions and an Apology – Or Risk a Defamation Lawsuit
Lawyers for Hunter Biden are demanding Fox News issue corrections about some of its coverage of the president’s son or risk a defamation lawsuit, according to the Washington Post. The attorneys also fired off threatening letters to others, including Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani. Biden has been the subject...
‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event
Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House. The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.
Pelosi Joins Democrats Attempting to Not-So-Gently Nudge Feinstein Out of Office By Endorsing A Successor
At the Oscars, when your acceptance speech drags on too long, the producers cue up the music to shoo you off the stage. When you’ve been lingering too long in Congress, they nudge you out the door by endorsing a successor for your seat. That’s what’s happening regarding California’s...
‘That’s a Biden Delegate!’ Jake Tapper Shocked at Dem Saying He Won’t Support Reelection If DNC Strips NH of First Primary
Jake Tapper expressed shock over video of a 2020 delegate for Joe Biden saying he won’t support the president’s reelection if the Democratic Party replaces New Hampshire as the first state to hold a presidential primary. Biden backs the plan to move South Carolina’s primary date before New...
Laura Ingraham and Jim Jordan Repeat Falsehood That the DOJ Referred to School Parents as ‘Terrorists’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) once again uttered the false claim that the Department of Justice referred to school parents as “terrorists.”. Both had previously made the fake accusation. For nearly a year and a half, conservative politicians and media figures have repeated the...
GOP House Oversight Chairman Wildly Speculates Chinese Spy Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ in It: Did it ‘Take Off From Wuhan?’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Friday that he is concerned the federal government does not know what is in the Chinese spy balloon flying high over the U.S. – wildly speculating there could even be “bioweapons” in the balloon.
WATCH: ‘Laptop from Hell’ Author Miranda Devine Laughs Out Loud at Hunter Biden Legal Maneuver on Fox News
Laptop from Hell author Miranda Devine laughed out loud at Hunter Biden’s latest legal maneuver during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. Host Laura Ingraham introduced the breaking news based on a Washington Post report which detailed a new aggressive posture by Hunter Biden’s lawyer, which reportedly included threats of libel lawsuits. The Post reported:
Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
NEW: Mike Pence’s Indiana Home Next Target of FBI in Ongoing Classified Documents Search That Began With Mar-a-Lago
The FBI will be conducting search for classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence, the Wall Street Journal reported first on Thursday. Pence joins Donald Trump and Joe Biden in having a residence searched in the ongoing classified document retention controversies. President Biden’s Delaware beach house...
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
