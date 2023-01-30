ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Adam Thielen Take a Pay Cut?

I’d assume the short answer is no, and the longer answer may be heck no. Either way, the Minnesota Vikings will soon be at a crossroads with Adam Thielen. It was tough watching Thielen play against the New York Giants knowing it may be his last game in purple, but here we are.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Winners from Day 2 of Senior Bowl Practices

Day 2 of the Senior Bowl is officially a wrap from Mobile, Alabama, and now, it’s time to talk about what we saw from the practice throughout the day. Here are five of the big winners from Day 2. If you haven’t seen the five from Day 1, you can check that out here.
MOBILE, AL
The Overlooked Free Agent the Vikings Should Seriously Consider

Robbie Gould has been a sensational kicker for a long time. He’s a free agent the Vikings should seriously consider adding. During his postseason career, he hasn’t missed a kick, a remarkable feat when we remember that he’s been a part of 16 playoff games, the equivalent of a full season (until recently). He is a perfect 29/29 on field goals and 39/39 extra points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aaron Rodgers Speaks on His Future Again

Now that Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL, all eyes focus on Green Bay and the decision regarding QB1’s future. Will he retire? Will he continue to be a cheese head? Or, will he be traded?. Aaron Rodgers speaks weekly on The Pat McAfee Show, and on...
GREEN BAY, WI
Vikings Draft Thermometer: LB Noah Sewell

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Oregon LB Noah Sewell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings Draft Thermometer: RB Bijan Robinson

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 Free Agent Corners the Vikings Should Target This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings defense wasn’t good in 2022, to say the least. They ranked among the bottom three teams in the NFL in terms of points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. Many of their problems lay in the secondary with their pass defense, and now, they have only five cornerbacks on the roster heading into the offseason: Cam Dantzler, Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Kalon Barnes, and Tay Gowan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sends the Vikings Defensive Help in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

One of the major topics of discussion in Minnesota Vikings fandom has been how the team should go about fixing their defense this offseason. In 2022, the Vikings ranked among the bottom three teams in points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. While Minnesota is already in search for a new defensive coordinator, in addition to that, CBS sends the Vikings defensive help, specifically defensive line help, in their latest mock draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 Vikings Are Considered Elite by Fellow NFL Players

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted for the Players’ All-Pro teams. Those results have been known since January, but now, the NFLPA has released the top 5 vote getters at each position. On the list, there are 3 Vikings that were named among the best at their positions in 2022. Those three players are WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RT Brian O’Neill. Hockenson and O’Neill were both named the fourth-best at their respective positions while Jefferson earned the honor of WR1 in the vote.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

