Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Why Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Consider Calling the Texans
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Will Adam Thielen Take a Pay Cut?
I’d assume the short answer is no, and the longer answer may be heck no. Either way, the Minnesota Vikings will soon be at a crossroads with Adam Thielen. It was tough watching Thielen play against the New York Giants knowing it may be his last game in purple, but here we are.
Questions Answered: Ejiro Evero, The NFC as Less Daunting, Assigning a Grade
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 1st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The View from VT: A QB Trade Partner, Sean Payton, & The DC Wait
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Winners from Day 2 of Senior Bowl Practices
Day 2 of the Senior Bowl is officially a wrap from Mobile, Alabama, and now, it’s time to talk about what we saw from the practice throughout the day. Here are five of the big winners from Day 2. If you haven’t seen the five from Day 1, you can check that out here.
The Overlooked Free Agent the Vikings Should Seriously Consider
Robbie Gould has been a sensational kicker for a long time. He’s a free agent the Vikings should seriously consider adding. During his postseason career, he hasn’t missed a kick, a remarkable feat when we remember that he’s been a part of 16 playoff games, the equivalent of a full season (until recently). He is a perfect 29/29 on field goals and 39/39 extra points.
Aaron Rodgers Speaks on His Future Again
Now that Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL, all eyes focus on Green Bay and the decision regarding QB1’s future. Will he retire? Will he continue to be a cheese head? Or, will he be traded?. Aaron Rodgers speaks weekly on The Pat McAfee Show, and on...
Vikings Draft Thermometer: LB Noah Sewell
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Oregon LB Noah Sewell.
What is the Biggest Need for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023?
My great boss Kyle sent us an article from PFF talking about every team’s biggest need. In said article they put defensive tackle as the need for the Vikings, so let’s talk about the DT situation, if it really is the biggest need this offseason and, if not, what is.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: RB Bijan Robinson
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
Report: Vikings Will Miss Out on Another Defensive Coordinator Candidate
On Friday afternoon, news broke that Sean Desai has decided he will step away from the running for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job. The news that the Vikings will miss out on another candidate for their job was reported by Mike Klis of 9NEWS. Desai’s decision to focus on...
3 Free Agent Corners the Vikings Should Target This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings defense wasn’t good in 2022, to say the least. They ranked among the bottom three teams in the NFL in terms of points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. Many of their problems lay in the secondary with their pass defense, and now, they have only five cornerbacks on the roster heading into the offseason: Cam Dantzler, Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Kalon Barnes, and Tay Gowan.
CBS Sends the Vikings Defensive Help in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
One of the major topics of discussion in Minnesota Vikings fandom has been how the team should go about fixing their defense this offseason. In 2022, the Vikings ranked among the bottom three teams in points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. While Minnesota is already in search for a new defensive coordinator, in addition to that, CBS sends the Vikings defensive help, specifically defensive line help, in their latest mock draft.
Sean Payton is Interviewing the Same Coaches as the Vikings
It wasn’t long ago that Sean Payton was the head coach for the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings have had a rivalry of sorts with Payton, and now he’s starting things out again as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Depending on how you look at the...
Questions Answered: Rodgers’ Next Destination, Payton & Evero, The Bears #1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 2nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
3 Vikings Are Considered Elite by Fellow NFL Players
For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted for the Players’ All-Pro teams. Those results have been known since January, but now, the NFLPA has released the top 5 vote getters at each position. On the list, there are 3 Vikings that were named among the best at their positions in 2022. Those three players are WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RT Brian O’Neill. Hockenson and O’Neill were both named the fourth-best at their respective positions while Jefferson earned the honor of WR1 in the vote.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0