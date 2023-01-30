Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary. The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.
‘She’s Doomed’: Greg Kelly Buries Nikki Haley, Shows Forgotten Video He Says Makes Her Challenge to Trump ‘D.O.A.’
Newsmax host Greg Kelly slammed Nikki Haley’s plan to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by saying her candidacy is “doomed” thanks to comments she made in 2021 about former President Donald Trump. Word of Haley’s upcoming announcement dropped on Tuesday, as Charleston’s Post and Courier...
‘The Hypocrisy’s Absolutely Crazy!’ Joe Scarborough Defends Ilhan Omar: ‘Far Less Egregious’ Than What Trump’s Said
Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Friday morning by pointing out the “absolute hypocrisy” on display by the Republican caucus in light of former President Donald Trump’s past comments. At issue was a House vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Congressional Republicans pushed...
‘I Am An American!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Gives Floor Speech Blasting Republicans for Ousting Her From Committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gave a fiery speech on the House floor as she condemned the push by Republicans to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar delivered her speech as House Republicans prepare to hold a vote in the hopes of ousting her from the committee over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.
CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases
CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
Trump Takes Swipe At Nikki Haley’s ‘Honor,’ Shares Video of Her Saying She Wouldn’t Run Against Him
Former President Donald Trump took a swipe at his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday after reports ran this week that Haley will announce a run for the presidency in mid-February – challenging Trump for the GOP nomination. Trump shared a clip of Haley saying she would not...
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden
Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
‘This is a Phony Scandal’: Geraldo Rivera Battles Hannity On Biden Classified Docs Story
Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity went head-to-head over the significance of classified documents found at homes and offices belonging to President Joe Biden. The exchange took place on the Wednesday night edition of Hannity on Fox News. Both Rivera and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller were a part of the segment.
Top Senate Republicans Push Back on Trump’s Attacks on DeSantis: ‘I Think We Need Some New Blood’
Several top Republican Senators pushed back against former President Donald Trump’s attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday. Earlier in the week Trump declared DeSantis running against him would be “very disloyal.”. “So then when I hear he might run, you know, I consider that very...
Mark Esper Declares On CNN He’d Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Montana, Shocked By Biden’s Tolerance of ‘Brazen Act’
Mark Esper gave CNN a glimpse at the potential response Donald Trump’s administration would have had to the balloon hovering in Montana airspace reportedly belonging to the Chinese government, and it sounds a tad different than the response from President Joe Biden’s White House. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan...
McConnell Retaliates Against Top Senate Republicans Who Tried to Oust Him From Leadership — In a Text Message
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) removed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) from the influential Commerce Committee, a move many observers viewed as political retaliation for Scott’s efforts to oust McConnell as leader. Further adding to that speculation was the fact that McConnell also yanked Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from...
AWKWARD: Hewitt Reminds Trump About That Time He Tripped Trump Into Biffing Question Live During Debate
Radio host Hugh Hewitt reminded former President Donald Trump about that time he got tripped up during a live televised debate — by a question that Hewitt asked him. Hewitt is an unabashed supporter of Trump who opened his recent interview by gushing ” You’re always the best interview in America.”
‘Trump’: Maxine Waters Cracks Up Committee Hearing When Answering Republican’s Question About What Putin, Xi, and Kim Have in Common
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) injected some unexpected humor into a House Rules Committee hearing when a Republican challenged her to condemn communist leaders. Instead, the congresswoman noted that former President Donald Trump has an affinity for authoritarian leaders Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un. The committee debated a Republican-introduced...
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis Begged Him for Endorsement: ‘There Were Tears Coming Down From His Eyes’
Donald Trump took credit for Ron DeSantis’ (R) political success again while humiliating the Florida governor with unflattering claims that he begged the former president to support him in the past. Trump gave an interview on Thursday to Hugh Hewitt, who repeatedly asked him to spill on what disparaging...
Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks
Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago. On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”
Nikki Haley’s Fmr. Aide Trashes Her on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘She Just Walks Away When Times Get Tough’
One night after reports that she’s about to announce a run for president, Tucker Carlson invited a former leading aide of ex-Governor Nikki Haley to trash his one-time boss. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Evans — who served as the political director for Haley’s 2010 campaign — ripped the former South Carolina governor’s position on former President Donald Trump.
‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event
Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House. The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.
‘That’s a Biden Delegate!’ Jake Tapper Shocked at Dem Saying He Won’t Support Reelection If DNC Strips NH of First Primary
Jake Tapper expressed shock over video of a 2020 delegate for Joe Biden saying he won’t support the president’s reelection if the Democratic Party replaces New Hampshire as the first state to hold a presidential primary. Biden backs the plan to move South Carolina’s primary date before New...
