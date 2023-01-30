ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary. The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.
‘I Am An American!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Gives Floor Speech Blasting Republicans for Ousting Her From Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gave a fiery speech on the House floor as she condemned the push by Republicans to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar delivered her speech as House Republicans prepare to hold a vote in the hopes of ousting her from the committee over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.
CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases

CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden

Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP

Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
‘Trump’: Maxine Waters Cracks Up Committee Hearing When Answering Republican’s Question About What Putin, Xi, and Kim Have in Common

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) injected some unexpected humor into a House Rules Committee hearing when a Republican challenged her to condemn communist leaders. Instead, the congresswoman noted that former President Donald Trump has an affinity for authoritarian leaders Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un. The committee debated a Republican-introduced...
Trump Pimps Article Quoting Bob Woodward 48 Hours After Suing Him for 49 Million Bucks

Former President Donald Trump is not one to pass up a chance to promote a comment from anyone who agrees with him — even when he just sued that person two days ago. On Monday, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against veteran journalist Bob Woodward, claiming that the recordings he included in the audiobook version of his 2020 book Rage were shared “without President Trump’s permission.”
Nikki Haley’s Fmr. Aide Trashes Her on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘She Just Walks Away When Times Get Tough’

One night after reports that she’s about to announce a run for president, Tucker Carlson invited a former leading aide of ex-Governor Nikki Haley to trash his one-time boss. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Evans — who served as the political director for Haley’s 2010 campaign — ripped the former South Carolina governor’s position on former President Donald Trump.
‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event

Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House. The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

