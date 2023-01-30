ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs fans grab AFC Championship gear

By Heidi Schmidt, Kathy Quinn
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZcWE_0kWMLUXu00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs rushed to stores after Sunday night’s AFC Championship .

Stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, and Rally House have new AFC Championship gear for fans.

The merchandise started flying off store shelves as soon as store employees began opening shipments Sunday evening.

The Rally House location inside Union Station experienced a delay and didn’t get the championship merchandise it expected until Monday afternoon.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes credits trainer for AFC Championship game

“We’ll definitely have product today. I’m excited to get fans geared up,” Colin Novick, Rally House, said.

There are 16 Rally House locations in the Kansas City area.

Smaller sports apparel retailers like Charlie Hustle and Made Mobb also have their own new versions of Chiefs gear available as the team heads to its third Super Bowl in four years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

PSU Prof. & Chiefs fan selected for special SB LVII role

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State University instructor and longtime Chiefs fan will have her dream come true this coming Super Bowl. Shelly Grimes, who works as an assistant instructional professor in the university’s Health, Human Performance, and Recreation Department, applied to a volunteer position at the next Super Bowl – well before she had […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is not taking any chances ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. Speaking this week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. “Chiefs [fans], do... The post Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Share Concerning Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs will be grateful for the week off between the conference championship weekend and the Super Bowl. Not only is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to recover from a sprained right ankle, three of his top pass-catchers are dealing with injuries of their own. Chiefs head ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Nine Lamar Tigers signed to compete at the college level

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers had nine student athletes sign to compete at the college level. A ceremony was held this afternoon in the high school gym. Of the nine that signed, there were three football players, three track and field athletes, two cheerleaders and one softball player. Both Austin Wilkerson and Joel Beshore […]
LAMAR, MO
Four States Home Page

Five Joplin Eagles makes it official at National Signing Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon at Joplin High School, five Eagles put pin to paper and committed to play in college. Those five athletes included Serafina Auberry heading to Labette Community College for volleyball. Drew and Draven VanGilder both signed to Truman State for football. Terrance Gibson will go to Independence Community College for football. […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy