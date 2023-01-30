‘These 5 Cowards Look Just Like Tyre Nichols!’ ESPN’s Ryan Clark Decries Memphis Cops For Hurting BLM Movement

Read full article on original website
‘Mike And The Mad Dog’ Rally Together To Rip Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Stupid’ Book
Radio legends Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo teamed up on ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to ridicule him about his new book, Straight Shooter. Francesa and Russo co-hosted Mike and the Mad Dog on WFAN in New York for nearly 20 years before the iconic duo broke up in 2008. First Take decided to reunite the pair on their airwaves on Wednesday to discuss the latest sports topics with Stephen A. Before the show started, NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement from football again, so the show broke down the incredible career he had.
Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘Golf Bug’ Behind Tony Romo’s Broadcast Woes: ‘He’s Winging It’
Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks CBS analyst Tony Romo‘s skills as a broadcaster are regressing due to the former NFL quarterback’s “addiction” to golf. According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand on the podcast The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, CBS had an intervention with Romo last year to help the analyst improve his performance, but after the 2022 season, Romo has faced heavy scrutiny for his work as an analyst, especially about his lack of preparation.
Houston Texans Great Mocks NFL Rigged Conspiracies: ‘That’s What Practice Was About, Is About Practicing The Script’
Former NFL running back Arian Foster mocked conspiracy theories that the league predetermined the outcome of playoff games. Controversy surrounded the closing minutes of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — when the Chiefs ran a third down play late in the game and did not get a first down, but the replay showed one referee tried to stop the play before it happened due to a mismanaged clock. The Chiefs were given another chance at the play and awarded a first down on a holding penalty called on a Bengals defensive back. The play had no impact on the game, but the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter following the incident.
Cowboys Star Blasts Barstool Sports Account For Shaming His Support Of Eagles Player: ‘You People Are Sick!’
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ripped the Barstool Sports Twitter account for shaming him after he showed support for a division rival. On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles played the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles’ right tackle Lane Johnson played with a torn adductor in his groin and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018. Parsons, who was a spectator at home, gave props to Johnson’s effort.
WATCH: NBA Insider Awkwardly Shoots His Shot With Show Host
NBA insider Shams Charania awkwardly told Kay Adams the many things the two have in common and it sort of seemed like he was trying to ask her out. Charania appeared on Adams’ Fan Duel TV show, Up & Adams, and immediately started to rattle off the things they had in common. From where they went to school to when their birthdays are, Charania left everything on the table to show their similar interests.
Colin Cowherd Lists How Much Football Has Changed in Two Decades Since Brady’s First Start: ‘From Gambling Is Evil To A Team In Vegas’
Star quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for so long that the changes in the league and the sport are dramatic, as Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd explained with a list of some of the things that are different now compared to 23 seasons ago. On Wednesday morning,...
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives ‘Tipsy’ Pizza Review Leaving Kansas Basketball Game
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave a pizza review while he was a “little tipsy” at the Kansas University men’s basketball game. Kelce won the AFC Championship on Sunday night, after which he famously called the Mayor of Cincinnati a “jabroni,” On Tuesday night, he was filmed with fans outside Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks, with a pizza in his hands. In a video posted to the Barstool Sports’ Kansas University account, fans urged Kelce to give a review of the slice he had, a reference to Barstool Sports founder Dave Pornoy‘s pizza reviews.
