ClickOnDetroit.com

A biting breeze as we escape the deep freeze

It’s a dangerously cold start to the weekend. This blend of cold and wind can lead to frost bite in less than an hour if you are not properly covered up. The skies did fill with some cloud cover overnight which keeps the air temps from tumbling any further. The skies are dry so there is no snow around, but always be on the lookout for ice on sidewalks as you walk, and on bridges and overpasses as you drive.
Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.
Metro Detroit weather: Waking up to Wind Chill Advisories

4 Warn Weather – The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties this morning, but continues for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 9 a.m. Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m. Bitterly cold conditions are expected today as an...
Snow showers return before bitter cold air moves back into Metro Detroit

After plenty of sunshine Wednesday with a little bit of high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover to the forecast as we head into the overnight hours Wednesday night. Temperatures are not as cold as we’ve been the past few days, with overnight lows dropping into...
Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here

Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission

Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
MICHIGAN STATE
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford High School employees want out of school shooting lawsuit

OXFORD, Mich. – A judge will make her decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments on whether employees at Oxford High School can be sued over the fatal shooting of four students. Families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling filed a civil lawsuit against teachers, counselors,...

