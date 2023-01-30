Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More
ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event. *Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe. *KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal. *Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor. *James...
Jim Ross Recalls Tully Blanchard Being Unhappy In Jim Crockett Promotions, Boss Man Leaving For WWF
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed NWA Bunkhouse Stampede and the backstage happenings including Tully Blanchard being unhappy, Big Bubba Rogers leaving for WWE where he began Big Boss Man and more. Some highlights are below. On Tully Blanchard being unhappy: Yeah, he became very withdrawn...
Note On Rumored Lineup For This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
At this time, only three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The other confirmed bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title and Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the rest of the rumored card, including which matches are ‘locked in’ at this point. Those matches include:
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023
– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:
Shawn Michaels Weighs In On When Potential NXT Call-Ups May Happen
Shawn Michaels addressed the potential for NXT roster call-ups ahead of this weekend’s Vengeance Day PPV. During the media call promoting Saturday’s show, Michaels talked about the notion of members of the Tuesday night brand roster making their debuts on Raw or Smackdown, noting that he hasn’t spoken with Triple H about it and expects that there may be some call-ups around WrestleMania 39 at the start of April.
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Latest On Taping Plans For ROH TV Series
A new report has details on when ROH’s TV series will begin taping. Fightful Select reports that the site’s Will Washington has learned the ROH TV tapings will take place in Florida on the final weekend of February, according to what talent have been told. Members of the roster assumed that the tapings will take place at Universal; Studios, where AEW often films episodes of AEW Dark.
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event Set For MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between The Samoan SWAT Team and The Mane Event for MLW Superfight. The event happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. SST vs Mane Event in Philly Saturday. SuperFight’23 card to highlight the tag team division. Major League...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
