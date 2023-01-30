ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Will Keeps recovering at home after being released from hospital

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8Kw6_0kWMKkTB00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of an education program who was seriously injured in a shooting that took the life of two students last week, is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Will Keeps was shot during an incident at the Starts Right Here center in the 400 block of SW 5th Street last Monday afternoon. Two students, 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 19-year-old Rashad Carr, were killed in the shooting.

Story archive: Deadly shooting at Starts Right Here education center

Keeps founded the program to help at-risk youth and the statement from his family says after healing, he’s determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of Starts Right Here.

The statement was released Monday:

Will has been released from the hospital and is home, surrounded by family and friends, as he continues to heal and recover from his wounds.

Our family would like to thank the entire medical team at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care last week, and we are also appreciative of all the support and well-wishes received from the community.

Will still has a long recovery ahead and will require additional procedures. However, he is determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of Starts Right Here after he has taken the time needed to rest and heal.

As a family, we continue to mourn the loss of life and pray for all who have been impacted by the tragedy. We ask that everyone continue to keep us and everyone else in their thoughts and prayers.

The Family of Will Keeps

The Des Moines Police Department said the shooting was gang-related and have made two arrests in the case so far. Preston Walls, 18, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police said he was the one who pulled the trigger.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Bravon Tukes, 19. He is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Walls and Tukes are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly threatens to kill mother

A West Des Moines man allegedly threatened to kill his mother Wednesday night in the course of a domestic dispute. Ali Abdulmajeed Mah Al Hakeem, 28, of 6387 Vista Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree harassment. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Vista...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Woman sent to Iowa funeral home was alive, authorities say

A continuing-care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive. The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals said in a report filed Wednesday that the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people die in Boone County car accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views

An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices

GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
URBANDALE, IA
osceolaiowa.com

Vehicular homicide trial date to be moved

The case of State of Iowa v. Tyson Scott Nall is likely to see a new trial date, following a request for continuance. Originally, Nall was set to go to jury trial Oct. 3, 2022. An order for continuance was filed in August, and the trial date was moved to Feb. 6, 2023. According to the paperwork filed Jan. 23, the Feb. 6 trial date has been continued until further notice. District judge Patrick Greenwood signed off on the order for continuance, directing counsel for the parties to consult with Rural Case Coordinator Alissa Bowman to select a new trial date and to submit a proposed scheduling order. Parties had until 10 a.m., Feb. 2 to complete the request. A waiver of speedy trial was filed Jan. 26.
MURRAY, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man charged with threatening Coralville officers after OWI arrest

A Des Moines man arrested for OWI Sunday evening allegedly threatened the lives of Coralville officers and their families. Officers were called to Tailgators on 1st Avenue at approximately 5:25 pm after 39-year-old Samuel Mondanaro of County Line Road in Des Moines was reportedly discovered unconscious in the parking lot with his Lincoln Navigator running. He agreed to field sobriety testing but then refused after it began.
CORALVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy