lootpress.com
West Virginia Hive Partner, Seed Sower, Holding Feb. 7 Listening Session to Discuss Community Recovery Needs
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Hive partner, Seed Sower, Inc., is creating southern West Virginia’s Recovery Community Organization (RCO) and holding the first of three community listening sessions at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 on the third floor of the Fruits of Labor Café, 313 Neville Street. Snacks and beverages will be available.
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
