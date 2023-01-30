15 thieves rush store after smash and grab at Game XChange, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people who smashed their way into a Memphis store and ran off with stolen merchandise.

This smash-and-grab happened at Game XChange on Winchester Road around 2 a.m. on January 28, Memphis Police said.

A white pickup can be seen in security footage smashing through the front door followed by about 15 people running in.

Memphis Police said that group stole items including laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, iPads and gaming CDs.

If you know anyone in this group, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which lead to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

