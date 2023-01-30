ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice

CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Downed trees, power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region. More than 24,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with around 4,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported close to 150,000 customers had no power.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans remain without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Authorities warn against road travel as icy conditions worsen

Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response

KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

