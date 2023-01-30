Read full article on original website
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Downed trees, power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region. More than 24,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with around 4,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported close to 150,000 customers had no power.
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up
I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bell County sees around 12,000 power outages Friday morning
As of 5:09 a.m., Oncor reported around 12,923 total outages in the county. Several residents reported downed trees and downed power lines due to ice.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
fox44news.com
Authorities warn against road travel as icy conditions worsen
Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
City of Austin suspending all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm
The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.
Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response
KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
Winter storm warning extended, road conditions get worse as freezing rain continues to fall
CENTRAL, Texas — Add slick roads and freezing rain to your morning commute Tuesday as a blast of cold winter weather pushes through Central Texas. Meteorologist Ashley Carter said this winter weather will remain in the area through Thursday morning but there's still a ways to go. Light freezing...
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
KWTX
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storms, fallen trees on their home
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
Williamson Co. judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather
On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release from Williamson County.
KTEM NewsRadio
