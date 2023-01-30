Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Man, 27, charged for assault during arrest after traffic stop on Long Island
Officials arrested a man for an assault that occurred during an arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Long Island, authorities said.
Bloody face punch leads to 'combative' man clashing with LI cops at LA Fitness: police
A Queens man was arrested after he punched another man in the face at an LA Fitness and then fought off responding Nassau County officers, police said.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Pedestrian on LI highway fatally struck by SUV
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night, authorities said.
theobserver.com
KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old
On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
hudsoncountyview.com
13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17
A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores In Suffolk County, DA Says
Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island. The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators...
longisland.com
Uniondale Woman Sentenced to 7-15 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges stemming from a May 2021 drunk-driving crash that killed a man seated in a parked car. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken man busted with over 100 grams of cocaine after selling to undercover cop
A Hoboken man was busted with over 100 grams of cocaine after selling to an undercover police officer multiple times in December and January, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. A court authorized search warrant of an apartment on Washington Street belong to Michael Cruz, 31, of Hoboken was executed...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Holbrook woman accused of driving drunk with 10-year-old son in car
Suffolk police tell News 12 Veliza Lugo was driving southbound on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma when she hit two other cars.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
qchron.com
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma
A 16-year-old boy left critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Mastic Beach who allegedly stole car
The driver of the Mercedes, which had been reported stolen from Dix Hills, ran away.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a power washer from a Medford store. A man allegedly removed a security cable and stole a power washer from Lowes,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jury declines to charge 2 Bayonne cops who fatally shot emotionally disturbed man with knife
A state grand jury declined to charge two Bayonne police officers who fatally shot an emotionally disturbed man armed with a knife back on June 7th, 2021, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced. The killing of Lee Waskiewicz, 47, of Bayonne, was deemed to be justified since the...
Comments / 0