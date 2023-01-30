Read full article on original website
These Mardi Gras pastries in Dallas beat regular King Cake by a mile
Mardi Gras in 2023 is February 21, and that means king cake, the flashy seasonal treat that has been a New Orleans tradition since 1870. With its proximity to Louisiana, Dallas has always had a bounty of king cake options from which to choose, everywhere from supermarkets to local bakeries. Whether any of those king cake options are any good is another topic. The baby is a cute schtick. King Cakes come with a little toy plastic baby that gets baked into the dough; whoever gets it and doesn't choke on it supposedly has good luck. There's that.But the cake itself...
New ghost tour explores one of the spookiest spots in North Texas
A national travel company is showing off the scary side of the Fort Worth Stockyards with the launch of a brand new ghost tour. US Ghost Adventures, an Orlando-based company that hosts ghost tours in some of the most haunted cities in the country, has just added Fort Worth to its list of tour locations. The one-hour tour is held nightly at 8 pm and includes eight stops within a one-mile walking distance. Some of the haunted highlights from the tour include Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W. Exchange Ave.), a former brothel where unexplained activity – think lights turning on...
Fall Out Boy reaches for the stars with new tour with stop in Dallas
Rock band Fall Out Boy will bring their 2023 headlining tour, "So Much For (Tour) Dust," to Dallas with a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday, June 28.The tour will travel to 29 cities across North America over the course of 46 days, starting with a big show on June 21 at Wrigley Field in their hometown of Chicago, one of several stadium shows on the tour.In addition to the Dallas date, they will also play at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands outside of Houston on June 27.The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming new...
New ways to work out — including in a movie theater — abound in Dallas-Fort Worth this February
Raise your hand if you're still going strong with that resolution to work out more or improve your health. Now raise your hand if you believe every day is a new start, and February is as good a month as any to start a new good-for-you habit.There are lots of new fitness and wellness studios proving the February theory, with openings galore.Read on to get caught up on where you should be visiting next, then make note of the fun classes, races, and events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this month.EōS Fitness, which recently became headquartered in Dallas, is opening its...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Dallas, Lil Wayne will also perform at House of Blues in Houston on May 2 and at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named the...
Global superstar Beyoncé includes Dallas-Fort Worth on highly anticipated world stadium tour
Texas-born pop superstar Beyoncé is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth as part of her just-announced "Renaissance World Tour." She will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21. And, fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in her hometown of Houston, at NRG Stadium, on September 23. Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those interested can find tickets, schedules, and more information at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.Beyonce kicks off her world tour on May...
These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Welcome to February, when the ice always seems to come to town. This week's storm has already wreaked havoc with early week events, and it's possible weekend events will be affected as well. For now, the ones listed are still scheduled to take place, but check with the event organizer or venue before heading out to be sure.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, February 2WaterTower Theatre presents The Play That Goes WrongWaterTower Theatre in Addison presents...
Deep Ellum fried chicken wings it to North Dallas for late-night craving
Fried chicken from Deep Ellum has made its way north: Brick & Bones, a bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, has launched a spinoff out of Revolving Kitchen, the virtual kitchen at 520 Shepherd Dr. in Garland.The expansion allows them to greatly expand their delivery route to all parts north. Well, within a five-mile radius of Revolving Kitchen.Brick & Bones was founded in 2015 by Cliff Edgar, with a name that referred to the decor and menu: "There's a lot of exposed brick, and then the bones is chicken bones," he said.Their chicken has been acclaimed but they're also one...
TV-favorite real estate brokerage The Agency opens franchise in Dallas
A real estate brokerage based in California that's appeared on TV shows has opened a franchise in Dallas: The Agency, which has been featured on shows such as Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills, now has a location in Dallas' Preston Commons building at 8117 Preston Rd. #725. The Agency was founded in 2011 by CEO Mauricio Umansky, whose initial claim to fame was as the husband of Real Housewife Kyle Richards and brother-in-law to the Hilton family. It's a miracle that real estate agents have become such common reality-TV show...
Dallas bar famed for pop-culture pop-ups swings in Austin Powers theme
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper loves a culture-themed pop-up and now has a smashing one for 2023: Called the Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club, it's a British invasion-style concept centered on Austin Powers, the '60s character created by comedian Mike Myers.According to a release, the pop-up will debut on February 9.The Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club is the famed nightclub in the Austin Powers series of films. The pop-up will feature specialty food and drink menus, interactive experiences, local art, photo opportunities, and nightly entertainment.Anticipate Austin Powers, and the retinue of characters such Dr. Evil and Fat Bastard, from the late...
Dallas reels in impressive ranking among 25 best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Dallas has landed a top-25 spot among the best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023, and Fort Worth has made the list, too. Coming in at No. 20 (down from No. 15 in 2022 and No. 12 in 2021) on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Dallas joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Austin (No. 12), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible —...
Dallas police make arrest in connection with monkeys at Dallas Zoo
In America's Most Wanted news, a man has been arrested in connection with a recent theft of monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.According to a release from the Dallas Police Department, police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, on February 2, in connection with the case involving emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.Two tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn were reported missing on January 30. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure.The monkeys were found on January 31, after Dallas police received a tip that the monkeys were at an...
Your guide to Valentine's — and Galentine's — at The Star District in Frisco
Make it a Valentine’s Day to remember at The Star District in Frisco, which is hosting a number of Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day celebrations in February.Bring your galsGather the girls and get ready for good food, great drinks, and awesome shopping.There will be a Valentine’s Sip & Stroll on February 8 with more than 15 participating shops and restaurants, including Dee Lincoln Prime, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, and Monkee’s of Frisco.Enjoy Valentine’s-inspired sips like a Champagne tasting from Beau Joie, live music, complimentary florals from Stemmed and Found, an opportunity to build a chocolate box from...
This Dallas restaurant news has tons of tempting dishes to check out
January can be a sleepy time in the Dallas restaurant scene but 2023 has been an exception, and this roundup of restaurant news is proof. Most of what's here is about new dishes and new seasonal menus, but there's also news about chef appointments and celebrity chefs on TV. Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news, collated from press releases, emails, and online sites: Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar has launched two ramen specials for February, served Tuesdays-Wednesdays after 4 pm: Smoked Brisket Ramen or Grilled Prawn Ramen, both featuring Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion, and sesame, both $18. Bulla...
Winter storm watch issued for North Texas and more Dallas news
In this roundup of Dallas news, DFW is girding itself for an imminent winter weather event, condemning a brutal death in Memphis, banning TikTok, and waving goodbye to an old-school technology.Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:Winter weatherThe weather is going to be bad this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across North Texas, beginning Monday January 30 through Wednesday February 1. They're predicting freezing rain, sleet, and ice, with roads becoming most hazardous on Tuesday January 31. TxDOT has already begun pre-treating the roads, and the National Weather Service recommends avoiding travel unless necessary.Tyre Nichols RIPPolice departments...
Longtime Dallas Yoga Center relocates to new address on Lemmon Avenue
After 30-plus years, one of the earliest yoga outfits in Dallas has relocated to a new home. Dallas Yoga Center opened in new digs in November at 4140 Lemmon Ave. #280, taking over a space abover Gloria's that was previously occupied by Yoga Sport.For the past two years, the center was doing classes digitally and in temporary spaces, including the Sammons Center for the Arts, a studio on Lovers Lane, and Klyde Warren Park on weekends.The new space has two studios, including a "healing room" for small group immersions for more impactful and healing experiences.That address can be challenging since...
Nickelback's upcoming tour stop rocks this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas. Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, including Dallas on July 22 at Dos Equis Pavilion.2. Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves. If you're a...
Nothing but love for these 3 can't-fail Valentine's Day gift ideas
The countdown is on, and if you're still searching for just the right Valentine's Day gift, we've got three unique ways to show your sweetheart how much you care. Photo courtesy of Omni DallasA membership to Mokara Spa at Omni Dallas is a gift that keeps on giving. Photo courtesy of James AveryEach ring is handcrafted to tell a unique story. Photo courtesy of Jessica AttieGive only the best. James Avery Artisan JewelryCelebrate the one you love with jewelry that's been proudly crafted in the Texas...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Warm up this week with a whiskey dinner, rib-smoking class, and hot cinnamon rolls. Or hop aboard a motorcoach bus for a Valentine’s-themed vegan tour of Dallas. Follow that with a meetup at one of Dallas' newest vegan restaurants. This week also brings the first Galentine’s event of 2023 – a brunch just for gal-pals with lots of pink drinks. (Note: Due to winter weather, be sure to check the event links for possible cancellations.)Tuesday, January 31Lockwood Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake PlanoThe Southern-inspired dining destination will partner with Lockwood Distilling to host a five-course cocktail and spirits pairing dinner....
Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo
More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
