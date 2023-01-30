RIVERSIDE, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:37 PM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Railroad Ave. and Winstrom Street. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 gray Toyota Scion sedan being driven by a 58-year-old male Riverside resident was traveling westbound on Railroad Ave. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided into the rear of a parked refuse truck. The driver of the Scion sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending the coroner’s investigation. The operator of the refuse truck was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at (951) 826-8724 or MWParrish@riversideca.gov #230002833 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO