nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
vvng.com
Woman and infant transported by ambulance after rollover crash on I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman and an infant were transported by ambulance after a rollover crash on the 15 freeway. It happened at about 4:00 pm, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, between Main and Joshua Streets in Hesperia. The crash involved a large white SUV with front-end damage...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Wall, Driver Killed | Riverside
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:11 AM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle fire in the area of 14th Street and Miramonte Place. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside
Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area. When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. "Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
z1077fm.com
OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Sedan Slams Into Trash Truck | Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:37 PM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Railroad Ave. and Winstrom Street. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 gray Toyota Scion sedan being driven by a 58-year-old male Riverside resident was traveling westbound on Railroad Ave. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided into the rear of a parked refuse truck. The driver of the Scion sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending the coroner’s investigation. The operator of the refuse truck was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at (951) 826-8724 or MWParrish@riversideca.gov #230002833 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
knewsradio.com
Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.
Antelope Valley Press
Woman hit, killed standing in front of disabled vehicle
LANCASTER — A 68-year-old Riverside woman was killed, Tuesday, when she was hit by a 2011 Ford while standing in front of her disabled vehicle, a 2004 Toyota. The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Avenue J and 200th Street East. The Toyota was stopped facing an easterly direction, partially blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Avenue J, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was set on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car and assaulted by driver in Dana Point, authorities say
A bicyclist died Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a car in Dana Point then assaulted by the driver, authorities said.
