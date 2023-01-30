Read full article on original website
Ice Cream for Breakfast with Austin’s at the Market
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit Austin’s at The Market on Saturday, February 4 to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 25% of profits will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tristate.
It’s rivalry night in HS hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the biggest high school basketball rivalries took to the court Friday night in our region. The Boyd County Lions jumped out to a big lead in the third quarter and ended up winning 88-80. In Lawrence County, Ohio, the Fairland Dragons had a huge first quarter where they led 20-5 and beat Chesapeake 61-47. Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
Patriots & Red Dragons win Friday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots got a solid win at home Friday night against Hurricane while St. Albans needed overtime to beat South Charleston. Also from the Greenbrier, #1 Shady Spring came back to beat Cabell Midland. Here are the highlights from the games.
The Skinfluencer on Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Skinfluencer, Katie Lee, is a licensed esthetician in Huntington, West Virginia. Whether you need a treatment plan for problem skin or you are looking to enhance your self-care or beauty routine, The Skinfluencer provides services and treatments that cater to your specific skin and beauty needs.
Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Regal Apartments went up in flames, the building was torn down,, and the people who were living there have been forced to start over. The Charleston Police Department and the city’s FBI office are working to bring some hope back into their lives with a lunch benefit Friday.
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-3-23
La Famiglia’s olive oil
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - La Famiglia is located at 1327 6th Ave in Huntington. You can make a reservation by calling 304-523-1008 or visit lafamigliawv.com. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
I-64 West reopen after crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident, reported before 8 p.m. near the 13-mile marker, involved a car and a van. No serious injuries were...
Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the U.S.
Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fabric Stains. About this Tip: How a surprising product can remove a laundry stain. 1. Sometimes you find a stain on fabric and you don’t have your laundry spotter handy. There is a product you may use everyday that can come to the rescue. 2....
Hometown Hero | Hurricane Red Hot Boosters
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
Proposal could bolster W.Va. road fund
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
Herd announces 2023 football recruiting class
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall released the names of the 25 student athletes who will make up the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. There are a dozen high school signees including Jaden Yates who is an early enrollee. He’s the son of Marshall Hall of Famer Max Yates and said during his first press conference that he’s excited to blaze his own trail in Huntington. 13 players are transferring from other schools including former WV state player of the year J.J. Roberts who is coming from Wake Forest.
Kanawha County Commission awards restaurant damaged by fire $35,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire forced the closure of one of Kanawha County’s favorite restaurants, the Dairy Winkle on Jan. 11. Now they’re doing everything they can to reopen. At Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, owner Kerry Ellison was awarded $35,000 to help in that effort....
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
