ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWieb_0kWMIUMr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse.

Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape.

Suspect killed by Florida deputies, report says

The small dog was covered in burns and lessons while in a state of shock, only able to cry while barely being able to breathe.

According to Mutty Paws, the poor pup’s burns appeared to be from four days before he was found, which meant he was left untreated and in pain for days.

“SOMEONE TORTURED HIM,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “How anyone could do this to any animal, let alone a 3lb baby is incomprehensible.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnqKU_0kWMIUMr00
    Dade the Puppy (Credit: Mutty Paws Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1to76J_0kWMIUMr00
    Dade the Puppy (Credit: Mutty Paws Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15k0wa_0kWMIUMr00
    Dade the Puppy (Credit: Mutty Paws Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwmnD_0kWMIUMr00
    Dade the Puppy (Credit: Mutty Paws Rescue)

Mutty Paws worked quickly to get Dade treatment for his burns, which destroyed the layers of his skin and burned into the underlying flesh.

As of Sunday afternoon, Dade was still surviving but remained in critical condition, requiring blood transfusions, medication for his pain and infections, and an assessment from a soft tissue surgeon to see what can be done to help him.

“He is still considered critical condition and is not out of the woods by a long shot,” the rescue said. “He is still eating and drinking and receiving wound care multiple times a day as well as pain management.”

The costs to care for Dade already are over $1,000 a day, so the rescue has asked for donations to help the puppy through the recovery process.

You can learn more about how to support Dade here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 11

nena
4d ago

How terrible heartbreaking poor baby looks so sad hope whoever did this gets caught 😢

Reply
7
Sherry L Anderson
4d ago

I hope the person(s) who did this are found having received the EXACT SAME TREATMENT as they gave this poor puppy!!😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says

N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded

Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

136K+
Followers
28K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy