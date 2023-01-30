4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse.

Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape.

The small dog was covered in burns and lessons while in a state of shock, only able to cry while barely being able to breathe.

According to Mutty Paws, the poor pup’s burns appeared to be from four days before he was found, which meant he was left untreated and in pain for days.

“SOMEONE TORTURED HIM,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “How anyone could do this to any animal, let alone a 3lb baby is incomprehensible.”

Dade the Puppy (Credit: Mutty Paws Rescue)

Mutty Paws worked quickly to get Dade treatment for his burns, which destroyed the layers of his skin and burned into the underlying flesh.

As of Sunday afternoon, Dade was still surviving but remained in critical condition, requiring blood transfusions, medication for his pain and infections, and an assessment from a soft tissue surgeon to see what can be done to help him.

“He is still considered critical condition and is not out of the woods by a long shot,” the rescue said. “He is still eating and drinking and receiving wound care multiple times a day as well as pain management.”

The costs to care for Dade already are over $1,000 a day, so the rescue has asked for donations to help the puppy through the recovery process.

You can learn more about how to support Dade here .

