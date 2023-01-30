Read full article on original website
Volume One
UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’
Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
Volume One
You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama
The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
Volume One
FORCES OF NATURE: UWEC’s Cabaret Will Blow You Away
A favorite winter event at UW-Eau Claire since 1978, the annual Cabaret production from the music and theatre arts department is set for an eight-show run between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Always a production entirely written, arranged, choreographed and directed by students, this year’s event, titled “Forces...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
Volume One
An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival
Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
WEAU-TV 13
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has found probable cause that a felony was committed and has bound over for trial a woman charged with removing a dying patient’s foot without permission for arraignment next month. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
