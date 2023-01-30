ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volume One

UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’

Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Volume One

You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama

The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
CHETEK, WI
Volume One

FORCES OF NATURE: UWEC’s Cabaret Will Blow You Away

A favorite winter event at UW-Eau Claire since 1978, the annual Cabaret production from the music and theatre arts department is set for an eight-show run between Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Always a production entirely written, arranged, choreographed and directed by students, this year’s event, titled “Forces...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival

Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
PEPIN, WI

