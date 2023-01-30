Read full article on original website
San Diego CountryFest coming to Petco Park
It's almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.
Oceanside's 'Tie-Dye' teacher is the city's newest hippie
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — When you pick out something to wear in the morning, you can choose an outfit that blends in or one that stands out in a crowd. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside for a kaleidoscope of color. Early on in my television career I...
visitcarlsbad.com
Hearts of Carlsbad Village: A Love-Filled Treasure Hunt in the Heart of the Village
Valentine’s Day is almost here and there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by participating in the upcoming Hearts of Carlsbad Village event! This year marks the 3rd annual blown glass treasure hunt, brought to you by Carlsbad Village Association and supported by Visit Carlsbad.
theresandiego.com
George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu
George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
Spring in San Diego Kicks Off With San Diego Botanic Garden’s Third Annual World of Orchids
Get ready for spring and celebrate the season. San Diego Botanic Garden is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education...
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
northcountydailystar.com
Barrel and Stave Anniversary Party Stop by for a Dog and Beer.
Terry Woods has been a North County resident for over three decades. Community activist, Board of Directors Vista Chamber of Commerce, Member Carlsbad Chamber Commerce Married to Kathy Woods for 46 years, three children, three grandchildren and six grand dogs.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Mysterious 'Coronado Shipwreck' Is Once Again Visible in San Diego
This is such a rare occurence and it's right near Hotel del Coronado.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
KPBS
Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February
Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
rsfpost.com
RSF Inn: Unfortunate PR and a Romance Gone Wrong
Since the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s new owner, Steve Hermann, has described the hotel as the community’s “living room,” let’s call out the elephant sitting in it: Unfortunate PR. A good friend and neighbor once imparted an invaluable piece of relationship advice: “It’s all...
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
