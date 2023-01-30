ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

theresandiego.com

George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu

George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Barrel and Stave Anniversary Party Stop by for a Dog and Beer.

Terry Woods has been a North County resident for over three decades. Community activist, Board of Directors Vista Chamber of Commerce, Member Carlsbad Chamber Commerce Married to Kathy Woods for 46 years, three children, three grandchildren and six grand dogs.
CARLSBAD, CA
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KPBS

Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February

Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
rsfpost.com

RSF Inn: Unfortunate PR and a Romance Gone Wrong

Since the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s new owner, Steve Hermann, has described the hotel as the community’s “living room,” let’s call out the elephant sitting in it: Unfortunate PR. A good friend and neighbor once imparted an invaluable piece of relationship advice: “It’s all...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA

