Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Health officials award grant to Orange County for lead prevention programs
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
wbiw.com
Fire, law enforcement explorers are to be offered FREE weeklong Academies at Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – High schoolers interested in public safety careers will be offered free, weeklong leadership academies at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch beginning with a pilot program this summer. Fire and EMS, sheriff, and police leadership youth academies will be offered at ISYR’s nonprofit 62-acre training retreat in...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy gym dedicated to Bob and Mary Phillips
SPRINGVILLE – The gymnasium at Springville Community Academy now has an official name; Bob and Mary Phillips Gymnasium, named after two beloved Springville residents. The couple married 60 years before Mary’s passing on Oct. 11, 2022, both spent significant time serving as Perry Township Trustee. As trustee, Bob...
wbiw.com
Shoals Robotic team makes school history by advancing to Nationals of FIRST LEGO robotics tournament
SHOALS – The Shoals Robotics team recently made school history by advancing to the Nationals of the FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament in New Jersey for the first time. The team finished fifth in the state competition on December 10, 2022, at the University of Indianapolis. A total of 49 teams competed.
wbiw.com
Orange County Third House event set for February 18th
ORLEANS – The first of the scheduled 2023 Orange County Third House Sessions sponsored by Paoli, French Lick/West Baden, and Orleans chamber of commerce offices, is set for Saturday, Feb. 11th at the Orleans Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. State Representative Chris May, (Rep. Bedford), as...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Authority Board will hold annual meeting on Monday, Feb. 6
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Authority Board will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Feb. 6,. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Bedford City Concourse located at 1402 H Street.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council discuss water improvement projects, and potential funding
OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council were presented Monday evening with the results of a study by Commonwealth Engineers, which identified 11 recommended improvements throughout the town water infrastructure, totaling nearly $7.7 million if all were completed. The different projects were listed in order of priority. Area...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Republican Party will hold a caucus to replace Clerk Billie Tumey
BEDFORD – Due to current Lawrence County Clerk Billie Tumey winning the vacant position of Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, the Lawrence County Republican Party will be holding a caucus for the Lawrence County Clerk position on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Brinegar Hall, located in the Stonegate Arts and Education Center, 931 15th Street, in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Billie Tumey to fill Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer vacancy; Christopher Noel to fill vacant Marshall Township Trustee Board position
BEDFORD – Two candidates, Billie Tumey, for Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, and Christopher Noel, for Marshall Township Trustee Board, have been appointed to fill vacant positions in the county by the Lawrence County GOP. As they were the only two to file for their respective roles, the Lawrence County Republican...
wbiw.com
Racing runs in the family for Bedford’s Sasser brothers
BEDFORD – Coming from a lineage of racers, two brothers from Bedford are now making a name for themselves as drivers at local tracks, including Brownstown Speedway. Zach Sasser, 20, said his grandfather raced, which sparked his father’s interest leading him to begin racing. Similarly, Zach saw his father racing, leading him to eventually get behind the wheel.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael D. Arena
Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born February 26, 1945, in Bedford, he was the son of Frank and Mildred (McDonald) Arena. Mike graduated from Bedford High School in 1963, and on October 23, 1966, he married Nancy Lynn Jeskewich, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Mr. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor (1973-2017) and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing.
wbiw.com
Nothing cheap about a dozen as Stars prepare to face Silver Creek in sectional championship
BEDFORD – Are items really cheaper by the dozen? Depends on what’s being purchased in bulk. Kids certainly are not. Eggs aren’t right now. Neither are championships, for there’s definitely nothing cheap about the dozen Bedford North Lawrence will seek to complete. The Stars, winners of...
wbiw.com
Vincennes man arrested for dealing meth
KNOX CO. – This morning at 1:50 a.m. Indiana State Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th and Nicholas street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Martin Dixon
Jack Martin Dixon, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living. Born on April 6, 1939, he was the son of Martin and Marjorie (Glover) Dixon. He married Ronda Grove on April 21, 2010, and she survives. Jack worked as a long-haul driver....
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 2, 2023
12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
wbiw.com
Gabhart earns top seed in butterfly
JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart earned the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSAA girls swimming sectional preliminaries at Jasper on Thursday. Gabhart clocked 1:01.11 to take the top spot for the finals on Saturday. The winner in each event will automatically qualify for the state championships.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets’ season ends with competitive sectional matchup against top ranked North Knox
Up against the heavy group favorites and the top ranked team in 2A, North Knox, in the first sectional round, Mitchell High School had their work cut out for them. Heading into the game, the Bluejackets’ record on the season sat at just 5-17, with them having lost four of their last five though the win-loss record doesn’t quite tell the full story, as each of those loses came in close matchups decided on the final few possessions.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lee Karr
Lee Karr, 84, of Mitchell passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 3:07 p.m. at IU Health Bedford Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1938, in Osawatomie, Kansas to Earl Edward Karr and Blanche McKenzie. Lee married Mary Alice Karr on December 30, 1986, and she preceded him in death on August 24, 2022.
Comments / 0