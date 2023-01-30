Up against the heavy group favorites and the top ranked team in 2A, North Knox, in the first sectional round, Mitchell High School had their work cut out for them. Heading into the game, the Bluejackets’ record on the season sat at just 5-17, with them having lost four of their last five though the win-loss record doesn’t quite tell the full story, as each of those loses came in close matchups decided on the final few possessions.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO