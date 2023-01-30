ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Springville Community Academy gym dedicated to Bob and Mary Phillips

SPRINGVILLE – The gymnasium at Springville Community Academy now has an official name; Bob and Mary Phillips Gymnasium, named after two beloved Springville residents. The couple married 60 years before Mary’s passing on Oct. 11, 2022, both spent significant time serving as Perry Township Trustee. As trustee, Bob...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Orange County Third House event set for February 18th

ORLEANS – The first of the scheduled 2023 Orange County Third House Sessions sponsored by Paoli, French Lick/West Baden, and Orleans chamber of commerce offices, is set for Saturday, Feb. 11th at the Orleans Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. State Representative Chris May, (Rep. Bedford), as...
ORLEANS, IN
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena

BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
BEDFORD, IN
Oolitic Town Council discuss water improvement projects, and potential funding

OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council were presented Monday evening with the results of a study by Commonwealth Engineers, which identified 11 recommended improvements throughout the town water infrastructure, totaling nearly $7.7 million if all were completed. The different projects were listed in order of priority. Area...
OOLITIC, IN
Lawrence County Republican Party will hold a caucus to replace Clerk Billie Tumey

BEDFORD – Due to current Lawrence County Clerk Billie Tumey winning the vacant position of Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, the Lawrence County Republican Party will be holding a caucus for the Lawrence County Clerk position on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Brinegar Hall, located in the Stonegate Arts and Education Center, 931 15th Street, in Bedford.
Racing runs in the family for Bedford’s Sasser brothers

BEDFORD – Coming from a lineage of racers, two brothers from Bedford are now making a name for themselves as drivers at local tracks, including Brownstown Speedway. Zach Sasser, 20, said his grandfather raced, which sparked his father’s interest leading him to begin racing. Similarly, Zach saw his father racing, leading him to eventually get behind the wheel.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Michael D. Arena

Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born February 26, 1945, in Bedford, he was the son of Frank and Mildred (McDonald) Arena. Mike graduated from Bedford High School in 1963, and on October 23, 1966, he married Nancy Lynn Jeskewich, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Mr. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor (1973-2017) and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing.
BEDFORD, IN
Vincennes man arrested for dealing meth

KNOX CO. – This morning at 1:50 a.m. Indiana State Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th and Nicholas street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north...
VINCENNES, IN
Obituary: Jack Martin Dixon

Jack Martin Dixon, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living. Born on April 6, 1939, he was the son of Martin and Marjorie (Glover) Dixon. He married Ronda Grove on April 21, 2010, and she survives. Jack worked as a long-haul driver....
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: February 2, 2023

12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
BEDFORD, IN
Gabhart earns top seed in butterfly

JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart earned the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSAA girls swimming sectional preliminaries at Jasper on Thursday. Gabhart clocked 1:01.11 to take the top spot for the finals on Saturday. The winner in each event will automatically qualify for the state championships.
JASPER, IN
Lady Jackets’ season ends with competitive sectional matchup against top ranked North Knox

Up against the heavy group favorites and the top ranked team in 2A, North Knox, in the first sectional round, Mitchell High School had their work cut out for them. Heading into the game, the Bluejackets’ record on the season sat at just 5-17, with them having lost four of their last five though the win-loss record doesn’t quite tell the full story, as each of those loses came in close matchups decided on the final few possessions.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Lee Karr

Lee Karr, 84, of Mitchell passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 3:07 p.m. at IU Health Bedford Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1938, in Osawatomie, Kansas to Earl Edward Karr and Blanche McKenzie. Lee married Mary Alice Karr on December 30, 1986, and she preceded him in death on August 24, 2022.
MITCHELL, IN

