Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
CoinDesk
A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
CoinDesk
Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.
CoinDesk
Stargate to Reissue STG Tokens Following Alameda Wallet Hack
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol bridge Stargate has proposed to reissue all Stargate (STG) tokens, according to a Wednesdayblog post. Stargate will reissue STG on March 15. The reissue will “eliminate the risk of illegitimate...
CoinDesk
Luxor Starts First-of-Its-Kind Bitcoin Mining Rig Marketplace for Large-Scale Orders
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin mining services firm Luxor Technologies is starting the industry's first unified marketplace for new mining machines so that buyers and sellers can directly connect through a request-for-quote system (RFQ). The crypto mining market is flooded with stock offloaded by struggling companies.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: A late Thursday dip sent bitcoin and other cryptos into negative territory from Wednesday highs that followed the Federal Reserve's moderate interest rate hike. Insights: Crypto...
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining’s potential for positive environmental impact. What’s more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, S&P 500 Close In on Bullish 'Golden Cross' Signal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin (BTC) and Wall Street's benchmark equity index, the S&P 500, are on the verge of hitting an easy-to-track bullish technical signal – the golden cross – that often makes traders giddy with delight.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin's Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Crypto investors may have been expecting a 25 basis point rate hike, but the Fed's announcement didn't stop them from sending bitcoin and other cryptos higher. Will crypto assets move higher as more economic data pours in?
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange Dexalot Starts a Hybrid DeFi Subnet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) Dexalot has launched on layer 1 protocol Avalanche as a subnet, attempting to combine the user experience of centralized exchanges (CEX) along with the transparency and decentralization of a DEX.
CoinDesk
Core Scientific to Hand Crypto Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Extinguish $38.6M in Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Core Scientific (CORZ) will hand over about 18% of its crypto mining rigs, or 27,403 machines, to lender NYDIG in exchange for extinguishing $38.6 million in debt, according to a Feb. 2filing with the bankruptcy court for the southern district of Texas.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Canadian crypto mining firmPow.re said Thursday it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment. The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
CoinDesk
OP Token Surges 25% as Optimism Foundation Proposes 'Bedrock' Upgrade
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereumlayer 2 scaling system Optimism on Wednesday proposed a mainnet upgrade to boost performance and functionality, accelerating the rally in its governance token OP. "The Optimism Foundation is proud to propose the first protocol...
CoinDesk
Fed Policy Win Could Harm Bitcoin’s Wall Street Narrative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Economic data and other indicators, including a more upbeat mood in financial markets, point to a real possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defy earlier expectations and successfully engineer asoft landing in the world’s biggest economy.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankruptcy-focused investment firm Cherokee Acquisitions has started offering what it calls “put options” to crypto investors to protect their funds on crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken in the event of a bankruptcy, CoinDesk learned Wednesday from the company.
CoinDesk
TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Overstock-owned trading platform tZero will sunset its tZero Crypto app, which combines a digital wallet with exchange services, on March 6, the companytweeted Friday morning. The app’s discontinuation comes as the firm struggles to...
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Teams Up With SBI Digital Asset Holdings to Form Crypto Custodian in Japan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody is forming a joint venture with Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings's crypto arm to set up a crypto asset custodian for institutional investors, the two firmsannounced on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there’s plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
Comments / 0