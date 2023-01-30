ST. LOUIS — Weddings, parties, or business lunches with a twist—the ice cream cart from Sling ‘N Scoops is ready to roll! They serve specialty made ice creams with hometown flavors. The owners rolled on by to our parking lot, and we will never turn down a scoop of ice cream, even if it’s 27 degrees today! You can find Sling ‘N Scoops inside the Experience Book under Date Ideas and Things to Do. This little book has big savings!

