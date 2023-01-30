Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
February 3 declared celebration of former Jaguars coach inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome declared Friday, February 3 to be Coach Roger Cador Day in celebration of the former Southern University baseball coach being inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Read the statement from the mayor's office below:. “I am proud to declare Friday, February...
No. 3 LSU women's basketball comes out on top in overtime thriller, beats Georgia 82-77
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball survived an overtime thrill against the Georgia Bulldogs to win it 82-77 in the extra frame. The Tigers are now 22-0 on the season and 10-0 in the SEC. LSU struggled to shoot the ball from the field and at the free throw line...
LSU basketball's losing streak at 9 after 87-77 loss to Missouri
Columbia, Mo. – LSU basketball's losing streak was pushed to 9 games Wednesday night as the Tigers fell short on the road against Missouri as the Tigers fell, 87-77, inside Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night. LSU was led in scoring and rebounding by KJ Williams, who finished with a...
Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here
North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
Pair of $100,000 Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge just one week apart
BATON ROUGE - Two separate Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at gas stations in Baton Rouge over the past week. The Louisiana Lottery says the most recent winner originated at a Circle K at the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. In the Jan. 25 drawing, another ticket worth that same amount was sold at another Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
Online nanny scam costs college student thousands
BATON ROUGE - A woman answered an online ad for a nanny job but it turned out to be a scam. Now she's in debt. Lundin Bellow contacted 2 On Your Side to warn others about the red flags she missed so they don't end up in the same situation.
Process to stop Southern University from eroding into Mississippi River has started
BATON ROUGE- A $7 million project to protect Southern University from eroding into the mighty Mississippi River is underway. Congressman Troy Carter helped to get the school a $7.6 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program. “If something doesn't happen… where we stand....
Friday AM Forecast: The sun is back for the weekend
Today & Tonight: It’s chilly out there, but we will finally see some sunshine today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Tonight, cold air will settle in and temperatures will fall to around 32°, especially north of Baton Rouge. Up Next: There will...
BRPD launches crime analysis dashboard for public to see real-time trends in the city
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police recently launched a crime trend dashboard where the public can go look at real-time crime trends happening inside the city limits. To date, it shows homicides are down, while felony arrests are up. Robberies are up and so are mental health calls. "It's not...
Tigerland bars actively training employees to promote safer nights out
BATON ROUGE - Bars in Tigerland are taking action to train staff and promote safe drinking. One event was hosted by The House, and other bars in the area were invited to join. The SAFE Bar Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing safety in venues that serve alcohol. Employees will be taught skills, like how to notice and interrupt unsafe behavior, while ensuring their guests will still have a fun night out.
Spanish Town Ball expecting largest crowd ever in the River Center this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Saturday night is going to be big! Flamingo lovers from far and wide are preparing to flock to the River Center for the 33rd annual Spanish Town Ball. Robert King, the president of Spanish Town, says all 3,250 tickets have been sold, and he's expecting this year's ball to be the biggest one yet!
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Mental hospital for 'dangerous' patients won't be built in BR neighborhood; lawmakers want to prevent similar proposals
BATON ROUGE - A few weeks ago, it seemed like a mental health hospital was going to be built right next to homes and schools in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. The hospital would house "dangerously mentally ill" people who were not fit to stand trial. "People who are potential serial...
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled with potholes
BATON ROUGE - A bridge in the Glen Oaks area that works as the main entrance into one neighborhood is a mess. The asphalt is completely caved in in some parts, and the pavement is uneven. "This bridge shouldn't look like this," said Dorothy Thomas, who lives nearby. Thomas says...
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
Sandbags available in West Baton Rouge ahead of expected rainy weather
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – Sand and bags are available at the follow locations ahead of anticipated rainy weather Thursday. Anyone who wishes to fill a sandbag must bring his or her own shovel. -William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen. -Rivault Park, 900 S. Jefferson Ave.,...
Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions
BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shutoff for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.
