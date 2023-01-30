BATON ROUGE - Bars in Tigerland are taking action to train staff and promote safe drinking. One event was hosted by The House, and other bars in the area were invited to join. The SAFE Bar Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing safety in venues that serve alcohol. Employees will be taught skills, like how to notice and interrupt unsafe behavior, while ensuring their guests will still have a fun night out.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO