Baton Rouge, LA

LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU basketball's losing streak at 9 after 87-77 loss to Missouri

Columbia, Mo. – LSU basketball's losing streak was pushed to 9 games Wednesday night as the Tigers fell short on the road against Missouri as the Tigers fell, 87-77, inside Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night. LSU was led in scoring and rebounding by KJ Williams, who finished with a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pair of $100,000 Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge just one week apart

BATON ROUGE - Two separate Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at gas stations in Baton Rouge over the past week. The Louisiana Lottery says the most recent winner originated at a Circle K at the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. In the Jan. 25 drawing, another ticket worth that same amount was sold at another Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Online nanny scam costs college student thousands

BATON ROUGE - A woman answered an online ad for a nanny job but it turned out to be a scam. Now she's in debt. Lundin Bellow contacted 2 On Your Side to warn others about the red flags she missed so they don't end up in the same situation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Friday AM Forecast: The sun is back for the weekend

Today & Tonight: It’s chilly out there, but we will finally see some sunshine today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Tonight, cold air will settle in and temperatures will fall to around 32°, especially north of Baton Rouge. Up Next: There will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tigerland bars actively training employees to promote safer nights out

BATON ROUGE - Bars in Tigerland are taking action to train staff and promote safe drinking. One event was hosted by The House, and other bars in the area were invited to join. The SAFE Bar Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing safety in venues that serve alcohol. Employees will be taught skills, like how to notice and interrupt unsafe behavior, while ensuring their guests will still have a fun night out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

