Read full article on original website
Related
How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?
One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
YouTuber Gives Interesting Reasons Why No One Lives In Wyoming
With just under 600,000 people living here, Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. That's pretty impressive when you look at the actual size of the state. Wyoming is the 10th largest state by area with 97,813 square miles. So in Wyoming there are 5.9 people per square mile.
Revealing Sounds That Represent Wyoming Towns Will Make You Laugh
We've all heard the expression that a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a sound? Sometimes sounds can speak volumes. Songs can convey deep emotions. A baby's laugh or a grumble of a hungry belly can tell a story. What if you were to pick a sound...
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Prophecy: Winter Prevails
If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is right, it's going to be a late spring. Early this morning, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania to watch a remarkably normal looking groundhog predict what the weather will do. And based on the fact that Phil saw his shadow, North America will get 6 more...
Wyoming Business Council Grants $20M for World’s Largest Vertical Farming, Research Center
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a recent press release a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation...
No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles
Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA. Per a recent press release...
Wyoming DEQ Celebrates 50th Anniversary This Year
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is celebrating a big anniversary this year. In 1973, the DEQ was created through the Environmental Quality Act. The purpose of the Act was to protect and enhance air, land, and water resources. The first acting director for the DEQ, Robert E. Sundin,...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0