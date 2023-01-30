Air Supply, Black Jacket Symphony coming to the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All out of love? Rejuvenate with Air Supply at the Fox Theater this summer.

Expect the soft rock duo, going strong since the ’70s, to bring their beautiful harmonies with hits “Every Woman in the World,” “Even the Nights are Better” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” when they perform Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday , but can be purchased early with code “DUO” starting 10 a.m. Tuesday.

VIP packages include a photo meet-and-greet and Q&A with the band, a collectible VIP laminate and attendance at sound check.

For another blast of ’70s nostalgia, check out The Black Jacket Symphony next month as they perform Fleetwood Mac’s megahit “Rumours” album in its entirety. A Fox release said “no sonic detail is overlooked” as the symphony reproduces the album note for note.

Tickets are on sale now for the Feb. 23 show.

