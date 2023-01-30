ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak

LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage

The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
MAINEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy