WCPO
Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
Hamilton County Commissioners refuse to discuss county-owned correctional center
Hamilton County Commissioners refused to discuss issues at the county-owned River City Correctional Center, which is overseen by a volunteer board. Staff are county government employees.
Fox 19
Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
How did a woman who has disabilities get her throat cut in a Fairfield facility?
A woman with profound disabilities had her throat slashed in a Fairfield facility. The incident happened in 2021. The woman's father is suing Takoda Trails, the facility where his daughter lives.
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
Fox 19
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man crushed to death by a safe door in Milford has been identified. John Earhart, 59, of Batavia, died after the door fell on him sometime Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. Union Township police and fire responded to a workplace...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
