Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Marketing Group Wants More People To Experience Maple Grove
The city of Maple Grove has its first official destination marketing organization. Experience Maple Grove is a 501(c)6 non-profit that serves as a strategic partner with the city. “We want to promote Maple Grove to other outside agencies and visitors to ensure they know about our shopping, dining and parks...
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Couple Part of Prize-Winning Ice Sculpting Team
A Maple Grove couple is celebrating a pretty cool feat for their efforts at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Joe and Sally Wightkin were part of a team that took third place in the multi-block ice sculpting competition. The Wightkins were part of a team with Deneena and Paul Hughes,...
ccxmedia.org
Winter Golf in New Hope Offers ‘Uniquely Minnesota’ Experience
It may not be Pebble Beach, but it is something uniquely Minnesotan for golf fans. The New Hope Parks and Recreation Department is setting up its nine-hole public course for a day of “winter golf.” The one-day event on Saturday, Feb. 4, allows players to try six holes of golf, while trying to avoid the rough, or in this case, the drifts of snow.
ccxmedia.org
Help the Osseo Fire Dept. with Hydrants and at the ‘Fireman’s Dance’
The Osseo Fire Department has an important reminder: take the time to clear snow from around fire hydrants. A fire can double in size every 30 seconds, so every second counts for firefighters. Help them out by keeping hydrants accessible. You can also support the Osseo Fire Department at the...
ccxmedia.org
West African Drummers Teach New Beat at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary
Students at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary school in Plymouth participated in a performance with the week-long artist in residency, Titambe Dance Ensemble. “Every chance we can to get an authentic person from another culture to share their music with us is such a valuable experience for our kids,” said Janine Gagnon, music teacher.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares
Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Gymnastics Beats Osseo
The Park Center gymnastics team scored a season high 130.550 points to beat Osseo in the teams’ dual meet Thursday. The Orioles scored 114.500. Pirates’ sophomore Maya Woods won all four events and finished with an all-around score of 36.625. Both teams have one conference meet remaining and...
ccxmedia.org
Artist Dan Tran Featured at Robbin Gallery
A new art exhibit in Robbinsdale is designed to make you think. “Lost & Found in the Time of INfection” by artist Dan Tran is an exhibit that comes with a political edge. “I don’t claim to have answers, but I want to bring it to our attention those issues of the day,” said Tran.
ccxmedia.org
Under Pressure Brewing Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary in Golden Valley
Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley credits its loyal “knights” for helping it to celebrate its four-year anniversary. “We’ve had regulars that stuck with us through thick and thin,” said Lori Ertl, co-owner of Under Pressure Brewing. “They’ve been with us through the beginning, through COVID, they’re still coming in.”
ccxmedia.org
First Native American Fabric Store to Open in Brooklyn Park
Two Maple Grove residents are about to open the first Native fabrics store in the northwest suburbs. On Tuesday morning, laughter echoed throughout the new Fire Mountain Fabrics store. Owners Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are busy preparing for opening day on Feb. 11. “We kind of pick try to...
ccxmedia.org
Breck/Blake Boys Swimming Powers Past Wayzata
Class A boys swimming power Breck/Blake raced past Wayzata 69-33 in a dual meet Thursday at Breck School in Golden Valley. Henry Webb set a new pool record for Breck/Blake in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:45.82. The Bearstangs are six-time defending state champs in Class A.
ccxmedia.org
23 Seniors Honored at Maple Grove Signing Day Ceremony
Wednesday marked another of the NCAA’s National Signing Days as high school student-athletes playing Division 1 or 2 college athletics next year sign their National Letters of Intent. At Maple Grove High School on Wednesday morning 23 athletes were honored at a special ceremony. Many of the athletes had...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Sweeps Titles at Lake Conference Nordic Ski Meet
The Wayzata boys and girls Nordic ski teams each won team titles Tuesday at the Lake Conference championship meet. Audrey Parham of Wayzata won the girls race, finishing first in the classic style race and winning the pursuit race in 13:55, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Nina Fedje of Minnetonka.
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Wins Lake Conference Gymnastics Title
The Hopkins gymnastics team won the Lake Conference gymnastics championship for this season following their win over Edina this week. The Royals won all six of their conference dual meets this year, securing the program’s first conference title since 2009. The Royals’ season high for points is 144.9 although...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo School District Testifies to Fully Fund Special Education
A bill to fully fund special education is making progress at the state Capitol. During a House Education Finance Committee hearing, Osseo Area Schools testified in support of HF 18 on Tuesday. Osseo officials say they have taken roughly $28 million from general classroom funds to pay for mandated special...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys Hockey Falls to Minnetonka
The Wayzata boys hockey team lost top top-ranked Minnetonka 4-2 Thursday as the teams split their regular season series. Brittan Alstead scored on a rebound to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the first period but the Skippers scored the first three goals of the second period to take the lead for good.
ccxmedia.org
Easily Report Issues Like Potholes to the City of New Hope
Have you noticed a streetlight problem or an unshoveled sidewalk in New Hope? You can easily submit these and other non-emergency issues to the city. to your smart device or click on “Report an Issue” on New Hope’s website. Report a pothole, broken playground equipment, a problem...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Sets Special Election Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
The city of Brooklyn Park has now finalized calendar dates to fill a vacant city council seat. The West District council seat was previously held by Susan Pha, who was elected last fall to serve in the state Senate. According to the city clerk’s office, a special primary election will...
ccxmedia.org
# 8 Hopkins Boys Basketball Loses to # 7 Buffalo
The Hopkins boys basketball team lost to Buffalo 60-57 Tuesday in a match-up of top ten teams in Class 4A. Anthony Smith scored 20 points for Hopkins (12-5 overall, 2-3 Lake Conference) while Jayden Moore and JJ Semanko added 12 each. Buffalo (14-2, 3-2 Lake) got 16 points from Grady...
Comments / 0