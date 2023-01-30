It may not be Pebble Beach, but it is something uniquely Minnesotan for golf fans. The New Hope Parks and Recreation Department is setting up its nine-hole public course for a day of “winter golf.” The one-day event on Saturday, Feb. 4, allows players to try six holes of golf, while trying to avoid the rough, or in this case, the drifts of snow.

