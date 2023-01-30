Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
WMTW
Dangerous wind chills this afternoon
The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
wsfltv.com
Failing to prepare for record cold could be dangerous; here is how to prepare
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said residents of her state are accustomed to cold weather, but the conditions habitants of her state will see this weekend will be unlike anything they’ve seen in decades. Most of New England is under wind chill warnings. The National Weather Service has warned the...
WMTW
Maine ski resorts change operations as frigid temperatures continue to drop
PORTLAND, Maine — As dangerously cold temperatures sink in throughout Maine, many ski resorts in the area are changing how they will operate Friday and Saturday. Night skiing has been cancelled. The main base will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the main...
mainebiz.biz
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
wabi.tv
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
WMTW
Harsh conditions begin to ease by this afternoon
How’s the weather looking for your Saturday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WPFO
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine
CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
WMTW
Clearing skies and seasonably cold tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday night?. High pressure drifts east of New England through tomorrow. An arctic cold front races through the region late tomorrow night and sends temperatures tumbling starting Thursday night. An extended period of single digit or below zero temperatures along with winds gusting around 40 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills from Friday morning through Saturday. This will be some serious cold that we haven't seen in quite some time. By Sunday, temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year, with above normal temperatures likely early next week.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
truecountry935.com
Warning About Upcoming Dangerous Wind Chills + Temperatures
An arctic cold front will cross the region Thursday night, Feb. 2, and drive temperatures steadily downward through Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will likely lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thursday night in the mountains and Friday afternoon to the south. The exact timing.
WMTW
A mild day ahead, before the cold returns tomorrow
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WPFO
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
WMTW
Wind chill warning issued ahead of Friday's arctic blast
Maine — A "polar punch" of air arrives Friday and will last through Saturday. A brutally cold airmass normally reserved for the Arctic will move into New England for a brief period heading into this weekend. Ahead of its arrival, wind chill warnings have been issued across the state. Wind chill temperatures will start to reach dangerously cold levels in the mountains Thursday night and for the rest of the state by Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0