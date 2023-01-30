ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?

This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
WMTW

Dangerous wind chills this afternoon

The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.
mainebiz.biz

With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down

With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
WPFO

National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine

CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
WMTW

Clearing skies and seasonably cold tonight

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday night?. High pressure drifts east of New England through tomorrow. An arctic cold front races through the region late tomorrow night and sends temperatures tumbling starting Thursday night. An extended period of single digit or below zero temperatures along with winds gusting around 40 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills from Friday morning through Saturday. This will be some serious cold that we haven't seen in quite some time. By Sunday, temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year, with above normal temperatures likely early next week.
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
truecountry935.com

Warning About Upcoming Dangerous Wind Chills + Temperatures

An arctic cold front will cross the region Thursday night, Feb. 2, and drive temperatures steadily downward through Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will likely lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thursday night in the mountains and Friday afternoon to the south. The exact timing.
WMTW

Wind chill warning issued ahead of Friday's arctic blast

Maine — A "polar punch" of air arrives Friday and will last through Saturday. A brutally cold airmass normally reserved for the Arctic will move into New England for a brief period heading into this weekend. Ahead of its arrival, wind chill warnings have been issued across the state. Wind chill temperatures will start to reach dangerously cold levels in the mountains Thursday night and for the rest of the state by Friday afternoon.
