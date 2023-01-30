The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.

