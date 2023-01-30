Read full article on original website
In funeral for Tyre Nichols, a public expression of Black America’s grief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sound of the djembe drums started as a low tremble and grew more distinct as the musicians drew closer to the hundreds gathered inside the Memphis church. “We love you, Tyre,” the drummers chanted, referring to Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose beating...
Analysis: COVID-19 shortened Native American life expectancy, but it’s not the only factor
That’s the decline in life expectancy that the COVID-19 pandemic wrought upon American Indians and Alaska Natives, based on an August 2022 report from the National Center for Health Statistics. This astounding figure translates to an overall drop in average living years from 71.8 years in 2019 to 65.2...
WATCH: U.S. ‘opposes anything’ that could hamper Israel-Palestine 2-state solution, Blinken says
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above.
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. focus is to de-escalate Mideast tensions
State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the U.S. is “focused on de-escalating the current actions” between the Israeli and Palestinian people. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Over the course of the secretary’s travel, he made clear that the United States will continue to oppose unilateral...
Problems mount in U.K. as Sunak hits 100th day as prime minister
London (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat. It’s a daunting situation for Sunak, who on Thursday marks 100...
U.S. forms new pact with Philippines in effort to counter China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move bolstering an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday’s agreement,...
Jury clears Elon Musk of wrongdoing for 2018 Tesla tweets
SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk.
Putin marks anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad, justifies invasion of Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in the battle of Stalingrad, and invoked the long and grueling fight as justification for the conflict in Ukraine. Putin laid a wreath at the...
Russian missiles target civilian areas as EU officials visit Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone. The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came...
WATCH: Biden and Harris make remarks on strong jobs report during visit to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn’t announced a reelection campaign, but some of the themes likely to be the centerpiece of that expected run should be on display Friday night when he addresses a national Democratic Party meeting. Watch their remarks in the player above. The president...
Israel’s attorney general says Netanyahu cannot be involved in judicial system overhaul
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Benjamin Netanyahu that he must not be involved in an overhaul to the country’s judicial system proposed by his government because it would amount to a conflict of interest over the prime minister’s corruption trial, according to a letter made public Thursday.
Ukrainian drones keep a close eye on Belarus border
BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the...
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear weapons pact with the U.S.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO called Friday on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion and urged Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia...
European Union to unveil 10th package of Russian sanctions to mark anniversary of invasion of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian forces gird for an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks.
After scoring tanks for fight against Russia, Ukraine asks for war planes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide the warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia’s invading forces.
Pope Francis visits Congo, urges forgiveness for past wrongs
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s people on Wednesday to forgive those who have harmed them as he presided over a Mass before an estimated 1 million people in a country wracked by decades of violence. WATCH: Pope Francis says laws that criminalize homosexuality are ‘unjust’...
WATCH: State Department defends ambassador in Hungary amid interference accusations
The State Department came to the defense of its ambassador in Budapest Thursday after Hungary’s foreign minister accused U.S. Ambassador David Pressman of trying to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs. Watch the briefing in the player above. Earlier Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at comments in...
IOC details plan to allow Russian athletes into Paris Olympics amid criticisms
GENEVA (AP) — The IOC stepped up efforts Thursday to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. The International Olympic Committee’s move last week to map a pathway to Paris for athletes...
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Biden on Feb. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10, the White House announced, a month after the storming of government buildings in the Brazilian capital by far-right protesters. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would discuss U.S....
