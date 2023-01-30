ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. focus is to de-escalate Mideast tensions

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the U.S. is “focused on de-escalating the current actions” between the Israeli and Palestinian people. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Over the course of the secretary’s travel, he made clear that the United States will continue to oppose unilateral...
Problems mount in U.K. as Sunak hits 100th day as prime minister

London (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat. It’s a daunting situation for Sunak, who on Thursday marks 100...
U.S. forms new pact with Philippines in effort to counter China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move bolstering an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday’s agreement,...
Jury clears Elon Musk of wrongdoing for 2018 Tesla tweets

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk.
Russian missiles target civilian areas as EU officials visit Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone. The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came...
Ukrainian drones keep a close eye on Belarus border

BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the...
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear weapons pact with the U.S.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO called Friday on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion and urged Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia...
After scoring tanks for fight against Russia, Ukraine asks for war planes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide the warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia’s invading forces.
Pope Francis visits Congo, urges forgiveness for past wrongs

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s people on Wednesday to forgive those who have harmed them as he presided over a Mass before an estimated 1 million people in a country wracked by decades of violence. WATCH: Pope Francis says laws that criminalize homosexuality are ‘unjust’...
