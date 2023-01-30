ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds

By News Staff
Cuero Record
 4 days ago
Hobbs identifies cyber criminals

  DeWitt County officials hosted a press conference Monday morning to announce that an investigation through the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) successfully led to the recovery of roughly $305 thousand in county funds stolen through a cyber-crime in June. Pictured are Judge Daryl Fowler, Asst. Treasurer Desi Poth, County Auditor Carrie Rea, Lt. Deputy Investigator Bethany Hobbs, Sheriff Carl Bowen, County Treasurer Carol Martin and Asst. Treasurer Ashley Mraz.
By Hans Lammeman  |  Contributing Writer

DeWitt County officials hosted a press conference Monday morning to announce that an investigation through the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) successfully led to the recovery of roughly $305 thousand in county funds stolen through a cyber-crime in June.

DCSO Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs said she presented probable cause evidence of the crime and bank account(s) with stolen county funds to 377th State District Judge Eli Garza last week. She explained that the account(s) were later charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto assets.

“When I received this case, I knew it was going to be difficult. But I have a quote, ‘Hold fast and stay true,’” said Hobbs on Monday. “It has been very interesting; I have always liked to find all of the pieces of the puzzle and put them together. With the help of very many offices, we were able to work together and secure the stolen funds of $305,301.75. I am glad that the County is whole again, and we can move forward.”

Hobbs explained that the bank account with stolen funds contained ‘under $1 billion.’ With the help of the FBI, she hoped the criminal could be brought to DeWitt County soon for justice to be served.

“This is a county’s worst nightmare to lose money, and normally that money is already out of the country within hours or days to Nigeria, Russia or Ukraine. We see it all the time with Bitcoin; cryptocurrency is huge now…,” said Hobbs. “We have had several meetings on what we can do (to improve) cyber security. It is changing every minute of every day.”

According to a DeWitt County release, the investigation was launched after staff discovered the stolen funds on July 5, 2022. A Nigerian citizen in Maryland was identified as the unverified bank account’s owner from records obtained through a July 6 subpoena issued by the district attorney’s office.

A second subpoena, requested on Aug. 15 and granted on Jan. 5, included a transaction history of several hundred million dollars moving in and out of the bank accounts. Copies of the records were sent to the FBI.

The county judge, sheriff, county attorney and others commended Hobbs for her dedication to the case and success in bringing the stolen funds back to the county. While the county previously filed an insurance claim and received payment to offset the loss partially, the carrier will be reimbursed following the successful investigation.

“In my own mind, having reviewed some of the evidence she has obtained and the volume of dollars that went through the bank account of this particular suspect/criminal, there are potentially hundreds, maybe even thousands of other people and businesses in the United States and other places that are potential victims of this person or crime ring,” said County Judge Daryl Fowler.

“It feels really great. I know there are a lot of victims that have had their hard-earned money stolen, hacked and diverted,” said Hobbs after the press conference. “Now, so many more victims can get justice, and so many victims can have closure on this.”

Comments / 0

