Friends in Action Lunches Tuesdays and Thursdays in February
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
Warming Centers in Hancock and Washington Counties February 3-5
It is going to be dangerously cold this weekend! Once in a decade cold! These wind chill readings are nothing to joke with, as the National Weather Service in Caribou is anticipating wind chill readings as low as 37 below Friday afternoon, wind chill readings as low as 49 below Friday night, and wind chill readings as low as 48 below zero on Saturday!
Milbridge Congregational Church to Host Community Lunch on February 13
The Milbridge Congregational Church will be hosting a Community Lunch on Monday, February 13th from 11:30 to 1 p.m. with all proceeds going to the repair of the Church's steeple. On the menu will be homemade chili, corn chowder and chicken soup, with bread, dessert and beverage. The suggested donation...
Northern B, C and Class D Regional Cheerleading Championships Schedule Monday, February 6
Here are the schedules for the Northern B, C and Class D North/South Regional Cheering Championships which will be held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th.
Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager
The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
Ellsworth Girls vs. John Bapst – Friday February 3
It's Hammer Time! The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team takes on John Bapst tonight, Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. with the game being played in honor of Ellsworth Physical Ed Teacher Julie Hammer. EHS will be selling t-shirts with the design in the photo above and will also have a...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 70-36 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Hermon 70-36 on Wednesday night, February 1st. Ellsworth led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, picking up their 16th win of the season, defeating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 83-45 in Bucksport on Thursday night, February 2nd. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bucksport clawed back in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring...
Increasing clouds today give way to heavy snow tonight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We start off today with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, but clouds increase through the afternoon and evening as a strong low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures today will be cold, only reaching the teens and 20′s. This storm system will produce heavy snow across the state tonight, before a transition to mix and rain along the coast late tonight. Then as warm southerly winds pick up overnight, inland locations, like the Bangor area, will start to see a transition to mix and rain during the early morning hours on Thursday. That rain snow line looks to continue to push in from south to north over the course of Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow. Snowfall rates for some areas could top out at over an inch per hour resulting in rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility and difficult travel. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. Along the coastline could see gusts as high as 45 mph, whereas inland locations could see gusts from 30-35 mph. This will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities tonight. The highest snowfall totals will be over the Crown of Maine where over 12″ of snow could fall. The mountains should expect 8-12″. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where 2-4″ are likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 4-8″.
