ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Suspect in Spain machete attacks on churches jailed on remand

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NozMT_0kWMGFjI00

MADRID (Reuters) - The suspect of machete attacks on two churches in southern Spain last week has been imprisoned on remand, Spain’s High Court ordered on Monday, describing his actions as a “targeted jihadist attack”.

Moroccan national Yassin Kanjaa, 25, faces at least one count of “aggravated murder with terrorist intent” and several aggravated bodily harm charges after he allegedly killed a sacristan and injured four people in the city of Algeciras on Jan. 25, the High Court said in a statement.

Kanjaa had been in custody since he was arrested shortly after the attack, the first to be carried out by purported Islamist militants in Spain since 2017, when 16 people were killed and nearly 200 injured in a series of attacks in the region of Catalonia.

If found guilty, the offences could carry a life sentence, the court said.

“The evidence gathered supports classifying the acts of Yassin Kanjaa as a jihadist attack directed both against priests who profess the faith of the Catholic Church and against Muslims who, in his view, do not follow the precepts of the Koran,” the court said.

According to the court, one of Kanjaa’s alleged victims was a Moroccan citizen he considered an “infidel” and believed to be a Muslim convert, though the court did not give further details.

It also concluded the suspect likely acted alone as Kanjaa told both the court and police that he had not sworn allegiance to any militant group.

The court added that police intelligence had been unaware of Kanjaa’s alleged intentions before the attack.

“He had not been involved in any type of altercation or incident that could have led to any type of police action,” according to a police report sent to the court.

Investigators described Kanjaa as unstable and believed he went through an accelerated process of self-radicalisation within a short period of time, police said on Monday.

Police interviewed people who knew Kanjaa who said he underwent a complete change in attitude in the month or month and a half leading up to the attack. Until then, he had led a “normal” life, some of his acquaintances said.

His flatmates said Kanjaa, who used to drink alcohol and smoke hashish, at one point radically changed his habits and began listening to recordings of the Koran on his mobile.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Independent

Triple killer who murdered aspiring marine in 26 second scooter row outside Subway is jailed

A triple killer who murdered an aspiring Royal Marine in a 26-second row over a scooter has been jailed. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed 21 year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.After he was found guilty on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to...
Reuters

Eight killed in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in South Africa at the weekend before fleeing, police said. Officers have given no indication of a motive for Sunday's shooting. The incident follows a spate of mass gun attacks last year that shocked the nation. In July, gunmen killed 19 people in random shootings within hours of each other.
CBS News

Police say woman killed lookalike she met online to fake her own death

Berlin — A German-Iraqi woman murdered a lookalike she found on social media to fake her own death, police have said as new details emerge of the bizarre case that first came to light last year. The body of a 23-year-old woman was found in a car in August at the Bavarian town of Ingolstadt with multiple stab wounds. Police initially said they believed the victim owned the car, but the next day identified her as someone else who looked "remarkably similar." The 23-year-old German-Iraqi and a 23-year-old Kosovan man were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. However, police are now working...
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
The Independent

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy