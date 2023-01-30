ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 34

Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for assault. The office is looking for Tyron West. He is wanted for Assault in the 2nd degree, according to the sheriff's office. West is described as a Black man, 6'1, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Found Guilty of Weapons Charge

The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man was found guilty of a felony weapons charge. Terell R. Wilson was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. On Halloween 2020, Wilson was stopped at a DWI checkpoint by state police in the Town of...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest

The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver On Thruway Had Teen In Car, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said.Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on …
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for identity theft

State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
COBLESKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy