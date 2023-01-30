Read full article on original website
Missing person report leads to domestic violence arrest in Windsor
On Wednesday, February 1st. a missing person report led to a domestic violence arrest in the Town of Windsor.
Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for assault. The office is looking for Tyron West. He is wanted for Assault in the 2nd degree, according to the sheriff's office. West is described as a Black man, 6'1, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
Felon Found Guilty of Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man was found guilty of a felony weapons charge. Terell R. Wilson was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. On Halloween 2020, Wilson was stopped at a DWI checkpoint by state police in the Town of...
Binghamton felon convicted on illegal weapon charge
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say
A 31-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges following an alleged bust during a traffic stop in the region, authorities said. Greene County resident Anthony Alford, of Catskill, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after troopers stopped a pickup truck he was riding in on Water Street in Catskill, according to State Police.
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Ulster County Man Convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs in Delaware
The Acting Delaware County District Attorney says an Ulster County man was convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs on January 26th. According to the acting DA, Jeffery Laskow of Big Indian, NY was involved in a one-vehicle crash in Margaretville, Delaware County in June 2022. Troopers at the...
Pa. couple, friend accused of gross negligence in newborn’s death are headed to trial
LAPORTE – A Sullivan County couple accused of gross negligence in connection with the death of their newborn child and the woman who was present for the birth are headed to trial. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Cherry Twp. near Mildred and Brigitte Meckes, 47, of North Lawrence, New...
AG’s Office releases report on Walton man killed by cop
Today, New York Attorney General Letitia James' Office released its report on the death of Paul Weeden, a Delaware County man who was shot and killed by a Walton Police officer on October 4th, 2021.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Amsterdam man accused of welfare fraud
An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.
Former DA office employee pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Yesterday in Broome County Supreme Court, 37-year-old James Worhach, once the Executive Assistant to former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny.
Drunk Driver On Thruway Had Teen In Car, Police Say
A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said.Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on …
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
