Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
Binance Terminates Wallet Services To WazirX
WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has been asked to remove all remaining assets kept in Binance wallets after Binance discontinued providing wallet services to WazirX. The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world said in a blog post on Friday that WazirX would no longer utilize its wallet services as a...
crypto-academy.org
CBDCs Taking Over With Chinese Yuan Leading the Way
Until today, over 300,000 Chinese merchants are accepting digital Yuan, the official Chinese CBDC. This comes just two years after the central bank in China released the CBDC version of the Yuan. The exponential growth of digital Yuan users is frightening, crypto enthusiasts believe. For those who don’t know, CBDC stands for Central Bank Digital Currency. So, a CBDC is a type of digital currency whose value is pegged to a real-world currency. But why is the crypto community so concerned about the adoption rate of such a currency? Well, because CBDCs are something that heavily promotes centralization. As they are issued by central banks, the amount of self-governance that CBDCs offer is considered to be “close to zero.”
crypto-academy.org
New FTX Documentary To Feature SBF-CZ Relationship
A brand-new documentary will highlight the FTX story and the events that brought about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange by concentrating on the tumultuous connection between Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Unrealistic Ideas, a non-scripted production firm created by American...
Comments / 0