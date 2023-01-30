Until today, over 300,000 Chinese merchants are accepting digital Yuan, the official Chinese CBDC. This comes just two years after the central bank in China released the CBDC version of the Yuan. The exponential growth of digital Yuan users is frightening, crypto enthusiasts believe. For those who don’t know, CBDC stands for Central Bank Digital Currency. So, a CBDC is a type of digital currency whose value is pegged to a real-world currency. But why is the crypto community so concerned about the adoption rate of such a currency? Well, because CBDCs are something that heavily promotes centralization. As they are issued by central banks, the amount of self-governance that CBDCs offer is considered to be “close to zero.”

