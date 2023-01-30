Even LSU coach Kim Mulkey was still somewhat incredulous after her team’s 82-77 overtime win Thursday in Southeastern Conference action over Georgia. “I’d like to be able to tell you just exactly how we won it. I don’t know,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know if we deserved to win. I don’t know how we won it, but I’m not going to give them the victory. We did win.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO