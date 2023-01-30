Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.

