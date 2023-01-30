ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Register Now: 2023 Outer Banks Senior Games

Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.
DARE COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick Parade is on March 19, Dare Challenge to be this year’s marshalls

The Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off on Sunday March 19 at 1 p.m. in Nags Head—rain or shine. The one-mile parade route runs from Bladen St. (MP 11.5) north to Driftwood St. on Virginia Dare Trail (Beach Rd.). An esteemed panel of judges will score entrants on the use of the parade theme in the following categories: Best Overall; Best Float; Best Unit; and Best Band/Music group. Prizes will be awarded following the parade.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo Planning and Zoning Board approves permit for new health center

The planned federally qualified health center in Manteo moved closer to reality when the Manteo Special Planning and Zoning Board approved a change of use permit on Jan. 31 to allow the facility to operate at 402 Budleigh Street. The impetus for the project stems from what has been described as a healthcare crisis brought on by a shortage of health care providers on the Outer Banks.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Nolfi Thomas from Andrzejewski Jason/013794000—Lot 163 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$858,000/Improved Residential. Turek Faith Marie from Turek Eve T/019963000—Lot 77 Sec N Col Harbour/$165,000/Family Deed. London Robert F Sr from Stovall John R/020225000—Lot 63 Sec Q Col Harbour/$85,000/Vacant Residential. Duck. Hala-Mark LLC from Truitt Andrea Bosnich Ttee/010219035—Lot 35...
DARE COUNTY, NC

