ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Guns seized at crime scene shown to Murdaugh murder trial jury

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVbP9_0kWMFBEb00

The jury at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial got a look at several firearms that were seized from the “gun room” of Murdaugh’s country estate shortly after the disbarred attorney’s wife and son were shot to death.

Among those weapons seized were a .12-gauge shotgun and an AR-style rifle, the same models as those that killed Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on the night of June 7, 2021, at the family’s Colleton County estate.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin repeatedly objected Monday to the guns being entered into evidence at the Colleton County Courthouse, saying there is no evidence tying the guns seized at the house to Paul and Maggie’s murders.

But Judge Clifton Newman overruled those objections, with prosecutor Creighton Waters stating the guns are a key piece of the state’s evidence that Murdaugh killed his wife and son .

“These g uns were tested, and later we will have expert an testify to how they were tested, so admitting these guns into evidence is very relevant,” Waters said.

Just outside the room at the Murdaughs’ Moselle property, State Law Enforcement Division agent Jeff Croft told the court he found weathered casings identical to those rounds fired from the weapon that killed Maggie on the other side of the property.

“I saw spent casing that appeared to be weathered like it had been there for some time,” Croft said.

Croft was still on the witness stand when court ended Monday. Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, with Croft under cross-examination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw6KL_0kWMFBEb00
States evidence presented in the Alex Murdaugh trial Friday Jan. 27, 2023 at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier

How Murdaugh’s guns play into the murder case

Last week, before Murdaugh’s murder trial got underway in Walterboro, the state presented evidence from SLED expert Paul Greer that markings on fired .300 blackout cartridges found at Moselle matched markings on the spent casings from the gun that shot and killed 52-year-old Maggie , moments after a shotgun took the life of her 22-year-old son Paul.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s injuries detailed in court filing, possible murder weapon disclosed

It is the only connection so far established between a gun located at the house and the killings. Prosecutors told the court that state investigators have not located the murder weapon, but Waters has said they believe the weapon is an AR-style rifle previously purchased by Murdaugh, which they have been unable to locate since the killings.

Murdaugh’s defense team have disputed that the markings can be conclusively matched to a specific weapon, and have also pointed out that a similar rifle Murdaugh bought for Paul had been stolen out of Paul’s truck years earlier.

All that argumentation took place before a jury in the case had been seated. Prosecutors called Greer to testify to overcome a defense objection and have the ballistics evidence admitted.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys ask SC judge to bar testimony about blood spatter at trial

Murdaugh has told investigators that he left the house around the time the murders are believed to have been committed at 8:50 p.m. to visit his ailing mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and that he discovered the bodies when he returned. But prosecutors allege he killed them himself as part of a scheme to divert attention from financial dealings that had come under scrutiny, which ultimately led to Murdaugh being fired from the law firm founded by his great-grandfather and his arrest on a variety of fraud charges, which are still outstanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf9DF_0kWMFBEb00
States evidence presented in the Alex Murdaugh trial Friday Jan. 27, 2023 at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Prosecution, defense argue over ammuntion found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - On the second day of the Murdaugh murder trial, Judge Clifton Newman said he would allow ballistics testimony. Ballistics is essentially like a fingerprint for a gun. On the tenth day of the trial, we heard that testimony. “The results for those comparisons were inconclusive,...
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 2/2/2023

01/20/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 10:15 p.m. an officer responded to Folly Creek Lane regarding a stolen vehicle. 01/22/23-YEMASSEE: An officer responded to Ferguson Lane regarding theft. 01/22/23-SMOAKS: An officer responded to Augusta Highway regarding a storage trailer being broken into and various tools being stolen from inside. The victim stated that...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Finding Balance in the Scales of Justice

On Monday, Jan. 23 the jury selection process began for the double murder trial of Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh Sr. He was indicted (charged) on July 14, 2022, for two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime. The four charges are...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colleton man convicted of ex-girlfriend’s murder

HAMPTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A 38 year-old Colleton man who strangled his ex-girlfriend Anelia Simone Garvin in December 2018 was convicted of her killing. Authorities say Jarvise Terrell Jenkins was sentenced to 50 years in prison after attempting to set fire to the mobile home where Garvin lived with her grandfather and other relatives.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
wfxb.com

Murdaugh Murder Trial Continues

Alex Murdaugh is still on trial and facing charges for the murder of his wife and son. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in June of 2021. Alex Tejada has been delivering live updates from Colleton County on the trial.
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
447
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy