Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulldogs get monster 5-star commitment on National Signing Day

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs added another five-star recruit after cornerback Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday, per 247Sports. Robinson is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in IMG Academy, and he chose Kirby Smart and Georgia over finalists Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Miami. “Georgia just felt like home,” Robinson […] The post Bulldogs get monster 5-star commitment on National Signing Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wants everyone to know that he was just messing around when he recently said during a recent press conference that the Atlanta Falcons need to spend a first-round pick on Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennett. In a follow-up tweet, Michael Harris clarified that he was merely joking when he said […] The post Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure

Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
3 bold predictions for Russell Wilson in 2023 after Broncos hire Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.
DENVER, CO
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss

Ryan Day and Ohio State football’s season all but ended in back of the end zone at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the Peach Bowl against Georgia when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was leveled on a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. And Day is still upset about it. The Ohio State football coach explained […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
AUBURN, AL
Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kirk Ferentz blasted on Twitter after puzzling comments on Hawkeyes’ staff

The Iowa Hawkeyes did not have a very good 2022 college football season. One one hand, Iowa football’s defense was elite during that campaign. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes’ offense was horrible, to say the least. But even with the fact that their putrid attack weighed them down last season, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk […] The post Kirk Ferentz blasted on Twitter after puzzling comments on Hawkeyes’ staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins

Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, though there is still some unfinished business, namely with the Super Bowl-winning coach filling out his Broncos coaching staff. Payton, who was rumored to be seeking out ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, will have to look elsewhere, as Fangio […] The post Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
