Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
Bulldogs get monster 5-star commitment on National Signing Day
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs added another five-star recruit after cornerback Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday, per 247Sports. Robinson is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in IMG Academy, and he chose Kirby Smart and Georgia over finalists Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Miami. “Georgia just felt like home,” Robinson […] The post Bulldogs get monster 5-star commitment on National Signing Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wants everyone to know that he was just messing around when he recently said during a recent press conference that the Atlanta Falcons need to spend a first-round pick on Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennett. In a follow-up tweet, Michael Harris clarified that he was merely joking when he said […] The post Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold predictions for Russell Wilson in 2023 after Broncos hire Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss
Ryan Day and Ohio State football’s season all but ended in back of the end zone at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the Peach Bowl against Georgia when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was leveled on a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. And Day is still upset about it. The Ohio State football coach explained […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
Kirk Ferentz blasted on Twitter after puzzling comments on Hawkeyes’ staff
The Iowa Hawkeyes did not have a very good 2022 college football season. One one hand, Iowa football’s defense was elite during that campaign. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes’ offense was horrible, to say the least. But even with the fact that their putrid attack weighed them down last season, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk […] The post Kirk Ferentz blasted on Twitter after puzzling comments on Hawkeyes’ staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins
Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, though there is still some unfinished business, namely with the Super Bowl-winning coach filling out his Broncos coaching staff. Payton, who was rumored to be seeking out ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, will have to look elsewhere, as Fangio […] The post Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on Brock Purdy’s injury, reveals optimistic post-surgery timetable
As the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL. Brock Purdy still hasn’t decided if he will have surgery to prepare the tear. But if he does elect to go that route, it appears that he will be back in full force in the near future.
The stunning reason why Texas, Oklahoma football won’t leave for SEC early
The ever-changing world of college football was stunned in 2021 when Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas announced they were leaving that conference for the Southeastern Conference. Both of those schools would like to see that change happen as soon as the 2024 college football season. However, not all parties...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0