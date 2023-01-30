Read full article on original website
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
KTSA
National Weather Service: Significant ice storm expected through Wednesday night
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A significant ice storm is expected to impact the region through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service is calling for a heavier round of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning. The heaviest icing impacts will be across the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
fox7austin.com
Over 340,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas
HOUSTON - Over 340,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 346,276 people are without power in Texas as of 7:20 p.m. CT. If you are currently without power in...
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — First Alert Weather Days have been called Monday through Wednesday due to the threat of freezing rain and sleet.Temperatures hovering right around freezing throughout Monday will create a mix of freezing rain and sleet, with precipitation increasing for the evening commute.Another wave of freezing rain and sleet will develop early Tuesday morning, impacting the morning commute and continuing into the evening hours.We encourage those who can stay off the roads Tuesday to do so.Another wave of freezing rain/sleet is expected for Wednesday. Models differ on whether we warm into the upper 30s Wednesday or hover around the freezing mark.If we warm up, we will see a change over to rain which will help mitigate the icing effects, otherwise we continue to see freezing rain and sleet.Conditions improve Thursday as temperatures warm up.This is a tricky forecast, and it's very dependent on where the freezing line is. As south of the freezing line is just rain, north is a mix of freezing rain and sleet.Stay weather aware this week on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Texas winter storm warning issued as freezing rain threatens state
Several counties north of the Houston area may see icy road conditions and frigid temperatures.
Winter Storm To Bring Freezing Rain, Icy Conditions To Texas
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
KXAN
How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Downed trees, power lines leaves thousands without power
LAKEWAY, Texas - More than 200,000 Central Texas residents have lost power on Thursday. Low temperatures with precipitation have left ice on everything including trees, causing them to snap. The mayor of Lakeway said those fallen limbs are keeping their emergency crews busy. "Our team is working hard to identify...
fox7austin.com
Texas winter weather photos: Ice accumulation causing issues
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter Storm Warning for all of Central Texas continues until 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 which means freezing rain is likely and will last for hours. Ice has accumulated on trees and power lines across the area causing power outages. Below is a look at...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT issues statement strongly discouraging travel due to winter weather
The Texas Department of Transportation issued the following press release at 9:50 a.m. Monday:. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintery precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Many North Texas Districts Close, Cancel Activities Monday Due to Winter Weather
Dozens of North Texas school districts have either closed Monday or canceled after-school activities due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that is bringing freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and...
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
