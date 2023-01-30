NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — First Alert Weather Days have been called Monday through Wednesday due to the threat of freezing rain and sleet.Temperatures hovering right around freezing throughout Monday will create a mix of freezing rain and sleet, with precipitation increasing for the evening commute.Another wave of freezing rain and sleet will develop early Tuesday morning, impacting the morning commute and continuing into the evening hours.We encourage those who can stay off the roads Tuesday to do so.Another wave of freezing rain/sleet is expected for Wednesday. Models differ on whether we warm into the upper 30s Wednesday or hover around the freezing mark.If we warm up, we will see a change over to rain which will help mitigate the icing effects, otherwise we continue to see freezing rain and sleet.Conditions improve Thursday as temperatures warm up.This is a tricky forecast, and it's very dependent on where the freezing line is. As south of the freezing line is just rain, north is a mix of freezing rain and sleet.Stay weather aware this week on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.

