Texas State

fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — First Alert Weather Days have been called Monday through Wednesday due to the threat of freezing rain and sleet.Temperatures hovering right around freezing throughout Monday will create a mix of freezing rain and sleet, with precipitation increasing for the evening commute.Another wave of freezing rain and sleet will develop early Tuesday morning, impacting the morning commute and continuing into the evening hours.We encourage those who can stay off the roads Tuesday to do so.Another wave of freezing rain/sleet is expected for Wednesday. Models differ on whether we warm into the upper 30s Wednesday or hover around the freezing mark.If we warm up, we will see a change over to rain which will help mitigate the icing effects, otherwise we continue to see freezing rain and sleet.Conditions improve Thursday as temperatures warm up.This is a tricky forecast, and it's very dependent on where the freezing line is. As south of the freezing line is just rain, north is a mix of freezing rain and sleet.Stay weather aware this week on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.  
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
KXAN

How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas winter weather photos: Ice accumulation causing issues

AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter Storm Warning for all of Central Texas continues until 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 which means freezing rain is likely and will last for hours. Ice has accumulated on trees and power lines across the area causing power outages. Below is a look at...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

TxDOT issues statement strongly discouraging travel due to winter weather

The Texas Department of Transportation issued the following press release at 9:50 a.m. Monday:. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintery precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Many North Texas Districts Close, Cancel Activities Monday Due to Winter Weather

Dozens of North Texas school districts have either closed Monday or canceled after-school activities due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that is bringing freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE

