Hastings, NE

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away

BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
BEATRICE, NE
Thayer Central to reopen Thursday, NSP reveals details of investigation

HEBRON, NE — After three days away from campus due to a received threat, students at a southeast Nebraska school district will be back in class tomorrow. Thayer Central Community Schools announced Wednesday afternoon it will reopen Thursday as an investigation into the threat by the Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff's Office winds up.
THAYER COUNTY, NE
Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Bond set at $3M in York murder case

YORK, Neb. -- Bond has been set at $3 million for a York man accused of murdering his wife. Forty-seven-year-old Bart Beutler is charged with first-degree murder and multiple felony weapon counts, stemming from a shooting Monday in which Beutler's wife Stacie was killed. According to court documents, Beutler told...
YORK, NE

