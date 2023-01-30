Read full article on original website
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
2news.com
More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night
Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
2news.com
Snowy Roads Making Travel Difficult Sunday Morning
Northern Nevada got another dump of snow Sunday morning, making roads dangerous for drivers. The National Weather Service Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area, until 7 p.m. Sunday. Multiple spin outs and crashes have been reported along...
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
2news.com
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
mynews4.com
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
2news.com
Two Men On Parole Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Cars At Sparks Business
Both men were charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
KOLO TV Reno
Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Carson City at the intersection of US50 and College Parkway left one person dead this past Saturday. On Jan. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the area for a reported crash. During their investigation, they determined that a...
KOLO TV Reno
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village. The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert. The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and...
