WJCL
Feels-like temps to drop below freezing this weekend in Coastal Georgia, the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Friday, weekend forecast. A frigid feel returns to southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. Temperatures in the 30s combined with a northeast breeze will send wind chills or what it feels like into the 20s. Don't forget a jacket and extra layers before leaving home on Saturday.
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
WJCL
Umbrella ready Friday, weekend may start frosty
Friday is likely to start wet across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Grab an umbrella and a jacket before leaving home. Not only will it be wet in most locations but also chilly. Temperatures by Friday morning may dip to the upper 40s. The cool weather will linger into the...
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's groundhog may be on to something | Here's what February's weather looks like
ATLANTA — Groundhog Day: the time-cherished yearly tradition of letting a rodent prognosticate the weather. On this Groundhog Day 2023, Beau came out of his house in Jackson, Georgia to cloudy skies and rain showers. He didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Peach State. However,...
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
Deadly ice storm that has crippled parts of Texas, mid-South finally coming to an end after 4 days
A multi-day, crippling ice storm responsible for at least eight deaths and more than 400,000 power outages across Texas and the mid-South will finally come to an end on Thursday as the final surge of winter weather slides across the region.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
WATCH: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Tornado Rips Through Georgia County
A semi-truck completely flipped over in front of the camera.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
