Georgia State

Related
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

Umbrella ready Friday, weekend may start frosty

Friday is likely to start wet across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Grab an umbrella and a jacket before leaving home. Not only will it be wet in most locations but also chilly. Temperatures by Friday morning may dip to the upper 40s. The cool weather will linger into the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County

In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
GEORGIA STATE

