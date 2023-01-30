Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
Inside Nova
Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion
Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Alexandria (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 31 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $172,500 while the most expensive was $2,275,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 12 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Inside Nova
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County gets funds to preserve historically significant map marking Alexandria boundaries
A newly awarded grant will help the Fairfax County Circuit Court preserve some historical records dating back to the 18th century, including one map that laid out the battlefield in a small legal war between the county and Alexandria City. The 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall Alexandria Annexation Map was impossible to fully...
Surprised by restaurant fees? Consumers seek transparency, business owners explain
WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — As more people return to restaurants after dining rooms closed during the pandemic, consumers may spot surprise fees on their receipts. While additional fees are not illegal, unsuspecting customers may issue with transparency shortfalls. Additional fees may account for tips, supply chain issues and even employee health care; some […]
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: How did the Alexandria market finish 2022?
Question: How did the Alexandria market finish 2022?. Answer: Last week in our Ask McEnearney column, McEnearney Associate Rebecca McCullough presented a compelling look at what to expect from the Northern Virginia Real Estate market in 2023. She included some statistics comparing the end of 2022 with the end of 2021 for context, but didn’t do a deep dive into specific markets.
alxnow.com
Where to get Girl Scout cookies around Alexandria
It’s that time of year: Girl Scout cookies are back in season. Cookie both sales are starting to pop up around Alexandria starting today. You could chance stumbling across one, but if you want to be more methodical, here’s a list of Girl Scout cookie stands around Alexandria for the next two weeks.
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
The long and tangled history of the Appomattox statue that once stood at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Prince Street took another turn this week as ALXnow learned the base had been installed in a Carlyle-area cemetery. The statue had been removed in 2020 after years of debate...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
alxnow.com
Police: Lanes closed on South Washington Street due to oil spill
A section of South Washington Street has been closed as the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and other city agencies respond to an oil spill. There are temporary lane closures around the 600 block of South Washington Street as officials work to clean up the spill. APD said in a release...
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Metro announces a three-week summer shutdown involving the Ballston and EFC stations
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) The Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations are among those set to be impacted by a multi-week closure starting in June. WMATA recently announced that it is planning to shut down a significant portion of the Orange Line during the summer for “system maintenance and modernization.”
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire
A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
WTOP
NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area
French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region. Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun
The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.
alxnow.com
Old Town residents and business owners cry foul over new George Washington Birthday Parade route
Updated at 6 p.m. Old Town residents and business owners are up in arms for not being officially notified of a route change for the George Washington Birthday Parade on Feb. 20 (President’s Day). The parade will shut down large sections of Old Town North and Old Town near...
