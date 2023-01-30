ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion

Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alxnow.com

Most and least expensive homes sold in Alexandria (Jan-Feb 2023)

This past week saw 31 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $172,500 while the most expensive was $2,275,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 12 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall

Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
LEESBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Ask McEnearney: How did the Alexandria market finish 2022?

Question: How did the Alexandria market finish 2022?. Answer: Last week in our Ask McEnearney column, McEnearney Associate Rebecca McCullough presented a compelling look at what to expect from the Northern Virginia Real Estate market in 2023. She included some statistics comparing the end of 2022 with the end of 2021 for context, but didn’t do a deep dive into specific markets.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Where to get Girl Scout cookies around Alexandria

It’s that time of year: Girl Scout cookies are back in season. Cookie both sales are starting to pop up around Alexandria starting today. You could chance stumbling across one, but if you want to be more methodical, here’s a list of Girl Scout cookie stands around Alexandria for the next two weeks.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

The long and tangled history of the Appomattox statue that once stood at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Prince Street took another turn this week as ALXnow learned the base had been installed in a Carlyle-area cemetery. The statue had been removed in 2020 after years of debate...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Police: Lanes closed on South Washington Street due to oil spill

A section of South Washington Street has been closed as the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and other city agencies respond to an oil spill. There are temporary lane closures around the 600 block of South Washington Street as officials work to clean up the spill. APD said in a release...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire

A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area

French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region. Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.
WASHINGTON, DC

