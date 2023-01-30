The House passed a resolution to remove progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her position on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a party-line vote on Wednesday. Top Republicans had vowed to remove her from the panel, citing her inflammatory remarks made in 2019 about Israel, with the Minnesota Democrat having suggested politicians who support the Jewish state are motivated by campaign dollars — remarks that were slammed as antisemitic by members on both sides of the aisle.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO