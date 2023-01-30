ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

DeSantis backhands Trump with perfect comeback: I got reelected

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hasn’t announced he is running for president yet. But judging by Donald Trump’s recent statements, he is living rent-free in the former president’s head. In just the last week, Trump has called DeSantis “disloyal” and a “RINO globalist” and has falsely claimed that...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump’s election caused Biden's intelligence pick to have a ‘mental health crisis’

President Joe Biden’s latest pick for his Intelligence Advisory Board is unfit for the important national security role. Whether her own words about how she reacted to former President Donald Trump's election are to be trusted, or she was being hyperbolic in her doom and gloom, she has no place in any administration.
Washington Examiner

DeSantis vindicated on critical race theory in schools

Judging by the headlines, you’d have thought Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) had banned any mention of black history in Florida public schools. But of course, the headlines are not to be trusted when left-biased journalists get going. “Ron DeSantis wants to erase black history,” declared the New York Times....
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House previews Biden's State of the Union speech

The White House on Thursday gave a short preview of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, saying it will cover his vision for the economy, the legislation passed over the last two years, and his optimism for the country. Biden will deliver his third State of the Union...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dems, GOP want McCarthy’s debt for spending cuts deal, not Biden’s

Voters overwhelmingly support the House Republican leader’s demand that any increase in the national debt come with spending cuts, a blow to President Joe Biden’s unlimited spending plan. In a new survey provided exclusively to Secrets, 80% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats said that “it’s reasonable to...
Washington Examiner

House removes Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee in party-line vote

The House passed a resolution to remove progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her position on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a party-line vote on Wednesday. Top Republicans had vowed to remove her from the panel, citing her inflammatory remarks made in 2019 about Israel, with the Minnesota Democrat having suggested politicians who support the Jewish state are motivated by campaign dollars — remarks that were slammed as antisemitic by members on both sides of the aisle.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Judiciary Committee interviews ex-FBI official Jill Sanborn in 'weaponization' investigation

Former FBI official Jill Sanborn sat for a transcribed interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as the panel begins its investigations into the politicization of federal agencies. Republicans allege that Sanborn engaged in misconduct while former executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch by pushing for...
Washington Examiner

Manhattan DA threatens more charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg

Allen Weisselberg, longtime former Trump Organization chief financial officer, could soon be on the hook for even more jail time on top of his five-month stint. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has threatened Weisselberg, 75, will face a new slate of charges pertaining to an alleged insurance fraud scheme as prosecutors seek to ramp up pressure to obtain his cooperation on a sweeping investigation revolving around former President Donald Trump's business empire, the New York Times reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments. Moments before the House voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her spot...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hunter Biden's harassment problem

More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...

